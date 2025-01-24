Treat yourself: 2025’s must-have luxury skincare and beauty essentials

New Year, new skincare, and new beauty finds — 2025 is all about treating yourself to the ultimate luxury essentials. From rejuvenating teas to skincare saviours and lip care miracles, this list has everything you need to add a little sparkle to your self-care routine. So, grab your favourite drink (we’ve got tea for that!), and dive into these must-have products that will have you feeling radiant inside and out.
Indulge in the luxurious richness of Kesar Chandan Soap. Infused with saffron and sandalwood, this soap gently cleanses while nourishing your skin, leaving it soft, supple, and refreshed. A touch of golden radiance for your skin and soul!
Priced at Rs 270. Available online.
For feet that deserve a spa treatment, Poshte’s Avocado & Castor Overnight Foot Care Oil is a must. With a blend of avocado, sesame, and lavender oils, this soothing mix works overnight to restore hydration and heal cracked heels. Wake up to baby-soft feet ready for the day.
Priced at Rs 950. Available online.
Unlock glowing skin with Blue Matcha Tea from Light Up Beauty. This gorgeous blue-hued herbal tea is packed with antioxidants, boosting hydration and collagen production. A sip of this, and your skin will feel as radiant as you are. Bonus — it’s also anti-inflammatory and detoxifying. Talk about a glow-up in a cup!
Priced at Rs 1,899. Available online.
Gallerie by Fonzie Folksy is the floral fragrance you’ve been waiting for. A blend of bergamot, jasmine, and patchouli, this unisex scent is perfect for anyone who loves timeless florals with a twist. Light, fresh, and undeniably captivating, it’s the scent of the season.
Priced at Rs 4,899 for 100ml. Available online.
Fashion Colour’s BFF Lip Balm is here to save your lips from dryness. With four delicious flavours—Toast Rose, Brown Sugar, Berry, and Peach Burst—this balm nourishes while adding a touch of colour. Whether it’s a subtle rose or a playful berry, your lips will stay hydrated, soft, and oh-so-kissable.
Priced at Rs 115 onwards. Available online.
Bring the sparkle back to your nails with ROS Beauty’s Shine and Thrive Collection. Nail Stickies are the easiest way to achieve salon-worthy nails without the effort. Glamorous, bold, and unapologetically YOU—this collection is all about making a statement.
Priced at Rs 850 onwards. Available online.
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a cup of elegance. Newby Teas’ Year of the Snake blend is a smooth, nutty indulgence perfect for welcoming the Lunar New Year. With second-flush Assam black tea and almond infusion, it’s a tea that embodies renewal and transformation. Packaged in a caddy that’s as striking as the snake’s scales, it’s a gift that blends luxury and meaning.
Priced at Rs 1,900. Available online.
Battle breakouts with Eucerin’s Anti-Acne range! The Dermo Purifyer Triple Effect Cleansing Gel tackles blemishes, clogged pores, and excess oil without being harsh on your skin. If acne is your enemy, this range is your new best friend.
Priced at Rs 1,035 for 150 ml. Available online.
Say hello to perfect lips with Kiko Milano’s Unlimited Stylo Lipstick in 09 Rosy Brown. Offering a rich, demi-matte finish that stays put for hours, this transfer-proof lipstick is a game changer for all-day wear. Soft, hydrated lips and a gorgeous, natural hue—what’s not to love?
Priced at Rs 1,190. Available online.
Winter dry skin? Not anymore! Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is here to hydrate and brighten your complexion with glacial glycoprotein and squalane. A lightweight yet powerful cream that keeps your skin moisturised and glowing, no matter the season.
Priced at Rs 2,100 for 30 ml, Rs 2,900 for 50 ml. Available online.