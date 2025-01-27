How to improve your skin tone

Treat open pores

It is important to shrink the open pores so that even when you apply make up, your skin looks smooth. A raw tomato can do the trick. First, clean your skin and rub cold tomato halves from the fridge. Let your skin soak up its juice and wash off after 15 minutes. If done everyday, you will notice a marked improvement in your skin. Another problem to treat is blackheads. I find them a complete put off and a reflection of uncleanliness. Blackheads are hardened sebum in the skin’s pores that are a result of improper cleaning and neglect of any skin care routine. If the blackheads are very deep, it is advisable to get them cleaned out professionally at least once every four weeks. Besides this, take orange peel powder and mix with rose water and scrub on the blackhead prone areas and gently squeeze them out with a towel after washing the scrub off. Skin care in a natural way is not rocket science, it is easy and an essential part of our lives. Learn to make the right choices, at the right time, to do things the natural way and see your skin smile!