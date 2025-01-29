DIY natural lip scrub: A simple recipe for soft, smooth lips

Exfoliating your lips is essential for keeping them soft, hydrated and free from dry, flaky skin. A natural DIY lip scrub is easy to make with ingredients you likely already have at home. This homemade scrub is free of artificial chemicals and packed with nourishing elements

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon coconut oil (or olive oil)

A few drops of vanilla extract (optional for fragrance)

How to make and use the lip scrub:

In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar and honey until they form a thick paste. Add coconut oil and stir well to blend all the ingredients. If you want a pleasant aroma, add a few drops of vanilla extract. Apply the scrub to your lips using your fingertips. Gently massage in circular motions for about one minute. Let it sit for another minute to allow the ingredients to nourish your lips. Rinse off with warm water or wipe away with a damp cloth. Apply a natural lip balm or a drop of coconut oil to keep your lips moisturized.

Why these ingredients?

1. Brown Sugar – The Gentle Exfoliant

Brown sugar is a natural exfoliant that helps remove dead skin cells without being too harsh. Unlike synthetic scrubs, it gently buffs away dryness while retaining some moisture, making it perfect for delicate lip skin.

2. Honey – The Natural Humectant

Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it draws moisture into the skin. It also has antibacterial properties, helping to heal cracked lips while keeping them soft and hydrated.

3. Coconut Oil (or Olive Oil) – The Deep Moisturiser

Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that provide deep hydration, leaving lips feeling smooth and nourished. It also has antibacterial properties, which help protect against infections. If you don’t have coconut oil, olive oil is an excellent substitute, offering similar moisturising benefits.

4. Vanilla Extract – The Aromatic Touch (Optional)

Vanilla extract adds a sweet scent and enhances the overall experience. Though optional, it can make the scrub feel more luxurious.

By using this natural DIY lip scrub once or twice a week, you can maintain soft, smooth, and healthy lips year-round without any artificial additives.