This ayurvedic beauty and skincare label collaborates with celebrity stylist Ami Patel to unveil luxury bridal gift sets

Wedding is not just once-in-a-lifetime moment but something that culminates into memories of a lifetime for every bride. Why gift anything less than glowing skin and unmatched radiance for her special day? Yes, wedding season is upon us and with it comes a wave of specially curated Luxury Bridal Gift Sets designed to pamper and illuminate. Stepping into the spotlight, Shankara has collaborated with celebrity stylist Ami Patel to unveil two exquisite bridal skincare collections: the Maharani Radiance Ritual Box and the Indrani Iconic Glow Box.

Thoughtfully curated to bring together wellness and beauty, these sets are a must-have for brides-to-be. Speaking about the launch, Ami Patel shares, “I’ve always admired Shankara’s philosophy of blending Ayurveda with modern science. Collaborating on these gift sets was an incredible experience—the Maharani Radiance Ritual and Indrani Iconic Glow boxes are perfect for the season, thoughtfully designed to bring a luminous glow to special moments.”