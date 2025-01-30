This ayurvedic beauty and skincare label collaborates with celebrity stylist Ami Patel to unveil luxury bridal gift sets
Wedding is not just once-in-a-lifetime moment but something that culminates into memories of a lifetime for every bride. Why gift anything less than glowing skin and unmatched radiance for her special day? Yes, wedding season is upon us and with it comes a wave of specially curated Luxury Bridal Gift Sets designed to pamper and illuminate. Stepping into the spotlight, Shankara has collaborated with celebrity stylist Ami Patel to unveil two exquisite bridal skincare collections: the Maharani Radiance Ritual Box and the Indrani Iconic Glow Box.
Thoughtfully curated to bring together wellness and beauty, these sets are a must-have for brides-to-be. Speaking about the launch, Ami Patel shares, “I’ve always admired Shankara’s philosophy of blending Ayurveda with modern science. Collaborating on these gift sets was an incredible experience—the Maharani Radiance Ritual and Indrani Iconic Glow boxes are perfect for the season, thoughtfully designed to bring a luminous glow to special moments.”
Designed to celebrate the essence of self-care, these luxurious boxes cater not just to brides. The Maharani Radiance Ritual set offers an indulgent eight-step skincare routine, featuring Shankara’s Gheesutrā Face Emulsion, Gheesutrā Cleansing Balm, Gheesutrā Exfoliator, Gheesutrā Strawberry Lip Butter, Illuminate Kohl Kajal, Brightening Serum and Orange Body Scrub. Together, these essentials form a holistic ritual to enhance radiance — an ideal addition to any bridal trousseau. ₹9,650. Available online.
Meanwhile, the Indrani Iconic Glow Box draws inspiration from the auspicious symbolism of Lord Indra’s vahan, the elephant, representing radiance and positivity. This set includes Kumkumadi Oil, Deep Cleanse Facial Ubtan with a Golden Spoon, Organic Sweet Almond Oil and Illuminate Kohl Kajal, each element carefully chosen to enhance one’s natural glow for life’s most cherished occasions. ₹4,050. Available online.
For those seeking even more options, here are additional exquisite bridal gift sets to explore here are some our personal favourites:
Timeless Wedding Ritual
This gift box by Old School Ritual gives you the perfect wedding glow by enhancing skin radiance for the special occasion. Find Hand-Worked Red Sandalwood & Saffron Cleansing Nectar, Handpicked Roses & Vetiver Toner Mist, Hand-Worked Red Sandalwood & Saffron Renewing Mousse, Cinnamon & Oranges Cleansing Ubtan, Hand-Pounded Turmeric & Wild Honey Clay Mask and Kumkumadi Saffron Essentials Face Elixir packed inside a beautiful South-Indian heritage inspired box ornate with apsaras. ₹10,290. Available online.
Advanced Kumkumadi Hamper
Encapsulated within a stunning Aipan art (a traditional folk art from the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, that is created during special occasions) gift box, this set by Soul Tree boasts advanced kumkumadi essentials and is infused with the potent 100 percent organic Mogra Saffron. Advanced Kumkumadi Facial Cleanser, Advanced Kumkumadi Toner, Advanced Kumkumadi Pure Herb Radiance Masque, Advanced Kumkumadi Day Cream and Advanced Kumkumadi Night Cream are all packed with goodness of jasmine water, shea butter, aloe vera and rosewater. ₹12,455. Available online.
Vivah Indulgence Set
This turmeric-hued hamper by Kimirica is a beautiful treasure chest that encapsulates love, tradition and warm wishes. The curated fragrant set of Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Bath Salt, Hand Cream and Perfume exude notes of marigold and lotus. Infused with ingredients like turmeric, shea butter, and aloe leaf extract, these self-care essentials leave your skin feeling nourished and pampered. Wrapped up in an exquisite gift box, which looks like a dreamt wedding invite, for your loved ones' new beginnings. ₹3,100. Available online.
Wedding Wonders Gift Hamper
Celebrate love and sustainability with Bare Necessities' Sustainable Wedding Essentials gift set. This eco-conscious collection is perfect for bridal showers and wedding favors. What's Inside? Well, everything from Lavender Soothing Bath Salts and Ancient Wisdom Terracotta Body Scrub to Garden of Eden Solid Perfume and Hydrating Busy Bee Lip Balm. Not to mention Nourishing Neroli Soak it up Moisturiser and Golden Glow Handcrafted Soap [Turmeric Spa Bar]. ₹1,100. Available online.