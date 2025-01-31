Elevate your routine with the latest luxury beauty and wellness products

From timeless fragrances to cutting-edge skincare solutions, here’s a roundup of the latest beauty and wellness products that will elevate your routine. Get ready to indulge in these luxurious yet practical picks.
Shine bright with the PAC Spotlight Radiance Liquid Highlighter. Available in Gold and Rose Gold, this highlighter gives you a luminous glow with a smooth, non-greasy finish that lasts all day.
Priced at Rs 950. Available online.
Your skin deserves the best, and O3+ Ideal Hydration Cream is exactly that. This lightweight formula ensures long-lasting moisture, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and radiant all day long.
Priced at Rs 499. Available online.
Say goodbye to psoriasis symptoms with PSO Care, a healing oil from Purple Life Sciences. Developed with dermatologists, it helps manage flare-ups and provides targeted relief for sensitive skin.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Stop hair fall in its tracks with Raise Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Scalp Oil. A nourishing blend of rosemary, turmeric, and eight natural oils strengthens and hydrates your scalp while reducing hair fall by 93 per cent.
Priced at Rs 2,499 for 48 ml. Available online.
Want youthful, firmer skin? Skin Deli’s Youth Activating Serum is packed with gotu kala, copper peptides, and niacinamide to boost collagen, fight ageing, and even out skin tone. It’s your daily dose of rejuvenation!
Priced at Rs 798. Available online.
Transport yourself to exotic lands with La Pink’s Arabian Oud. This fragrance combines amber, oud, warm spices, and smoky notes, giving off a timeless, sophisticated vibe. Perfect for the modern man who loves a hint of mystery!
Priced at Rs 1,199 for 100 ml; Rs 599 for 30 ml. Available online.
Bold, matte lips are in, and Love Earth Satin Matte Lipstick delivers! With just one swipe, this creamy formula gives you vibrant, long-lasting colour that’s both comfortable and luxurious.
Priced at Rs 659. Available online.
Introducing the revamped Type Beauty Lip Lustres. With added hydration and SPF 35 PA+++, these lip lustres conceal pigmentation, plump lips, and provide long-lasting shine without the sticky feel.
Priced at Rs 849. Available online.
Plum’s Oat + 1% Ceramide Barrier Love Face Cream is a must for anyone looking to protect and nourish their skin barrier. With soothing oats and ceramides, it locks in moisture and fights irritation, perfect for every skin type.
Priced at Rs 399 for 50g. Available online.
ExoCoBio’s Soothing Gel Mask cools and nourishes sensitive skin with ExoSCRT and ExoBRID exosomes. Hydrate, soothe, and improve your skin’s texture with this next-level skincare treatment.
Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.