Collagen might affect your Type 2 diabetes, says a new study

But, how would collagen affect?

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), and collaborators from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), and the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata have identified an important missing link: fibrillar collagen I, a major component of the extracellular matrix. “Every tissue is composed of cells and an acellular component, the extracellular matrix. It is the matrix that holds together all cells and gives shape to organs,” explains Prof. Shamik Sen from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT Bombay, who led and oversaw the project.

In diabetic pancreatic tissue, the protein collagen I, that is found abundantly in connective tissues like skin and bones, becomes more abundant. And now, from the study, it is found to serve as a platform that accelerates amylin aggregation, which damages the insulin-producing β-cells and makes amylin more toxic. This damage reduces the body’s ability to control blood sugar, pushing individuals closer to full-blown diabetes.

“It almost seems that the amylin completely physically coats the collagen surface forming stable aggregates that are more difficult for cells to clear. That was a very striking finding for us,” says Prof. Sen. “Rather than aggregating in isolation, amylin appears to use the collagen fibres like train tracks, accelerating its accumulation and increasing toxicity to nearby cells,” adds Prof. Sen.

This study also helps explain why some diabetes treatments, that mainly focus on processes inside the cells may not be very effective in halting disease progression. “Unless we disrupt this interaction between amylin and collagen, we may not be able to fully eliminate the toxic microenvironment in the pancreas,” Prof. Sen adds.

The research team is now working to develop cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) models of how amylin and collagen interact, aiming to guide the development of new drugs.