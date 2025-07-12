Swear by whey protein? Here are 4 things you need to know before you include it in your daily routine

Are you consuming whey protein on a regular basis and don't know what it is really? We will break it down for you. If defined broadly, Whey protein is a mixture of proteins isolated from whey, the liquid that is a by-product of cheese. But that's not all. Here are a few things more that you need to keep it mind, types of whey protein, the benefits, potential side effects and how to use it in the most effective way.
Whey protein, quite strikingly, is not a one-size-fits-all supplement. It comes in three main forms, each with a different level of processing, purity, and cost. Choosing the right one depends on your dietary needs and goals. Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) is the most common and affordable form. It contains a protein content of 70-80% and retains some lactose, fats, and beneficial nutrients from milk. WPC is a great all-around option, but the lactose content may cause digestive issues for people who are lactose intolerant. The Whey Protein Isolate (WPI) form undergoes further processing to remove most of the fat and lactose, resulting in a product that is over 90% pure protein. WPI is ideal for those who are lactose intolerant or anyone on a strict low-fat, low-carb diet. It is absorbed more quickly than WPC. Finally, the Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH), the most processed and expensive form, has protein chains in a pre-digested format, which makes it the fastest-absorbing type of whey protein. It is often used in medical protein supplements and for individuals with digestive issues or specific performance needs.
Whey protein is designed to supplement your diet, not replace whole foods. While a protein shake can be a convenient way to meet your daily protein requirements, relying on it too heavily can lead to a nutritional imbalance. Whole foods like lean meats, eggs, fish, and legumes provide a broader spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre that are often missing from a protein powder.
For most healthy individuals, whey protein is safe when consumed in recommended doses. However, some people may experience side effects, particularly if they are sensitive to dairy or consume excessive amounts. The most common side effect is digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas, and stomach cramps, often due to the lactose content in whey concentrate. If this happens, switching to a whey protein isolate or a plant-based protein may help. While a high-protein diet does not harm healthy kidneys or liver, it can put extra strain on these organs. If you have a pre-existing kidney or liver condition, it's crucial to consult a doctor before adding a protein supplement to your routine. Some studies have also linked whey protein consumption to an increase in acne, possibly due to its effect on insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1).
The quality of whey protein supplements can vary significantly between brands. To ensure you're getting a safe and effective product, it's important to read the label carefully. Look for certifications from independent organizations like NSF International, Informed-Sport, or USP. These certifications confirm that the product has been tested for purity, potency, and the absence of banned substances and contaminants. A high-quality whey protein should provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving. Check the nutrition label to see the protein-to-calorie ratio. Be wary of long lists of ingredients. Opt for products with minimal artificial sweeteners, fillers, and additives, as these can sometimes cause digestive issues.