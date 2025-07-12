Why is aerosol deodorant so dangerous?

Online racism against Indians may have had you stacking up on deodorants, but you need a moment to rethink your choice, especially, if you're using aerosol ones.

Aerosol deodorants are a bathroom staple for many, but what most people don’t realise is that these seemingly harmless cans may pose hidden risks to your health. From the air you breathe to the chemicals that come into contact with your skin, aerosol deodorants could be doing more harm than good — and in some cases, the consequences may be serious.

Here’s a closer look at why experts are raising red flags about aerosol sprays and what you should know before your next application

It may have cancer causing chemicals

One of the most alarming concerns linked to aerosol deodorants is the presence of benzene, a known human carcinogen. Independent lab tests by Valisure revealed that more than half of the 108 body spray samples tested contained benzene.

Benzene is strongly linked to blood cancers such as leukemia, and the danger doesn’t stop at skin contact. When sprayed in enclosed spaces — like your bathroom — these aerosols can release benzene into the air, where it’s easily inhaled. Research suggests this can raise the airborne benzene concentration to up to 15 times the Environmental Protection Agency's acceptable cancer-risk threshold.

What you’re breathing in: Propellants and VOCs

Most aerosol sprays rely on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and chemical propellants like butane, propane, and isobutane to push the product out of the can. These substances can irritate your lungs, trigger headaches, and worsen respiratory issues, especially when used frequently or in poorly ventilated areas.

A particular concern is 1,4-dichlorobenzene, a VOC found in some deodorants and air fresheners, which has been linked to reduced lung function and other respiratory effects.