Do lip fillers affect kissing and can they be harmful?

Lip fillers, usually made from hyaluronic acid (a substance naturally found in the body), are injected to add volume, shape and definition to the lips. Think of them as temporary glam squad for your mouth, results last anywhere between 6-12 months and can be tailored from subtle to “Kylie, circa 2015”

But do they mess up your makeout game?

Let’s be real, this is probably on everyone’s mind. So here’s the truth: once healed, lip fillers don’t negatively affect kissing. In fact, many say their kisses feel plusher, cushier and dare we say…deluxe?

But here’s the catch: right after getting fillers (especially the first 48 hours), kissing is a no-go. Your lips might be swollen, tender and more “don’t touch me” than “kiss me”. Doctors generally recommend waiting at least 48 hours (sometimes up to a week) before locking lips, just to let the filler settle and avoid infection or movement.

Can lip fillers be harmful?

Not usually, if done by a trained, licensed professional. The most common side effects are swelling, bruising and tenderness. But when things go wrong (hello dodgy clinics or bargain basement deals), risks can include: