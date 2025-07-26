Oily skin in humid weather? These 5 moisturisers control hydration without clogging pores

It's shower season, meaning, the air is moist, so your skin may feel oily or sweaty, leading you to think it doesn’t need moisturising. But hydration and oil are not the same — skipping moisturiser can dehydrate the skin, causing it to overproduce oil to compensate, resulting in breakouts or dullness.
Choosing the right face moisturiser during the monsoon is crucial because this season brings high humidity, fluctuating temperatures and increased chances of skin issues. In this era of skincare and a thousand steps to follow, a balanced, lightweight moisturiser can enhance the performance of serums, sunscreens or treatments applied afterwards. So, we cheery pick five products that we think are best for the season!
Shirley Setia, the popular singer and actress, has launched her own skincare brand called Island Beauty. Among its debut offerings is the Island's Morning Dew Moisturizer with SPF 15! This lightweight cream that provides long-lasting hydration and everyday sun protection needed even in from the cloudy monsoon skies. Known for hydrating and brightening the skin by incorporating Korean skincare rituals, the product is made with Korean Rice Water, Turmeric Extract, Niacinamide, Mica and Zinc Oxide (SPF 15). ₹1,499. Available online.
Brining in the citrus charm is Mintree's Brightening Melon Oil-free Face Moisturizer, which is popular for its certified organic and vegan formulations. Designed to hydrate the skin without leaving a greasy or heavy feel, making it suitable for all skin types, especially oily and acne-prone skin.
It helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts. Think Musk Melon Extract, Matcha Tea Powder, 5 Ceramides, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Evodia Fruit Extract, Vitamin E, Squalene, Rice Bran Oil, 14 Antioxidants & 16 Botanicals like Liquorice, Japanese Honeysuckle, Mulberry, Witch Hazel, Lemon Peel to protect, nourish, and revitalize the skin. ₹1,360. Available online.
Urjasara Moisturising Water Cream from Kama Ayurveda provides lightweight, gel-like consistency that absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue. This makes them ideal for all skin types, especially oily, combination, and sensitive skin, as well as for use in warm and humid climates. It's infused with powerful botanicals and is blended with Urjasara oil, an Ayurvedic formulation. Hyaluronic Acid, Indian Beautyberry, Sal Tree, Indian Frankincense, Omega 3 & 6, Liquorice Oleoactive, Shea Butter and Pomegranate Extracts enrich this moisturiser that also addresses signs of aging. ₹1,695. Available online.
Korean skincare brand, The Face Shop's Rice Water Bright Vegan Cream focus on natural ingredients and gentle formulations. Fermented Rice Water is a signature ingredient, which is fermented for 28 days with yeast from white hibiscus flowers. The cream also boasts Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Hyaluronic Acid that target dryness, uneven skin tone and locks moisture into the skin, leading to a plumper, more supple feel and appearance. ₹1,579. Available online.
ClayCo's newly launched Hydrating Rice & Ceramide Moisturiser with Exosomes stands out for incorporating exosome technology. inspired by Japanese beauty, Ceramides, Rice Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin C, along with Exosomes (tiny nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells that act as messengers, carrying beneficial molecules like proteins, lipids, growth factors, genetic material between cells) boost the absorption of other actives by up to 10X; improves elasticity, reduced fine lines and a firmer appearance; helps skin heal faster, reducing inflammation, and aiding in scar fading and deliver deep and long-lasting moisture. ₹999. Available online.