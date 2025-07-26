Oily skin in humid weather? These 5 moisturisers control hydration without clogging pores

It's shower season, meaning, the air is moist, so your skin may feel oily or sweaty, leading you to think it doesn’t need moisturising. But hydration and oil are not the same — skipping moisturiser can dehydrate the skin, causing it to overproduce oil to compensate, resulting in breakouts or dullness.

Choosing the right face moisturiser during the monsoon is crucial because this season brings high humidity, fluctuating temperatures and increased chances of skin issues. In this era of skincare and a thousand steps to follow, a balanced, lightweight moisturiser can enhance the performance of serums, sunscreens or treatments applied afterwards. So, we cheery pick five products that we think are best for the season!