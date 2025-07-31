Beauty and Wellness

Soha Ali Khan does it, and here's why you should start your day with a clove of raw garlic too!

A pungent clove of raw garlic is a great source of allicin, which could help enhance the function of your immune system
A clove of raw garlic boasts of elements like allicin, which is great for your immune systemUnsplash
You may hate us for saying this, but one tiny clove of raw garlic can really move a mountain, oops, we mean make you healthy. And no, we are not making it up. Soha Ali Khan, who keeps posting her fitness regimen and wellness hacks shared her video this morning, of having a clove of raw garlic. You may say "ewww", we say it's a powerhouse.

Soha Ali Khan shares video of eating a clove of raw garlic in the morning

The actress took to Instagram and says: "So for the past four weeks I have been starting my mornings with a little bite — of raw garlic

Why? Because this tiny clove is a powerhouse for immunity, gut health, inflammation, and overall balance. It’s ancient wisdom that still holds strong..."

Here's why you should start your day with a clove of raw garlic

The small pungent kitchen ingredient, is a great source of allicin, which could help enhance the function of your immune system. While, studies show that roasting, boiling, heating, or pickling garlic can significantly reduce its allicin content, thus eating eat raw to have the maximum benefit.

Several studies show that garlic may help reduce inflammation in the body and boost immune function, which may be due to its content of antioxidants and sulphur-containing compounds like allicin. It is also suggested that garlic may help lower blood pressure and decrease cholesterol levels to support heart health. Garlic may also help reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve blood sugar management, which may be beneficial for managing type 2 diabetes.

But it also has a few potential downsides like heartburn, if you have issues like gastroesophegal reflux disease, and the obvious, a bad breath.

How to consume?

Crush it a little and chew or swallow with water or milk, add it to your toast or salad, or dunk it in honey, to make it taste a little better. But remember not to have more than 1-2 cloves.

Oilier than thou: Multisource oils have combined power of several ingredients to boost overall health 
raw garlic in the morning
clove of raw garlic

