Soha Ali Khan does it, and here's why you should start your day with a clove of raw garlic too!

Here's why you should start your day with a clove of raw garlic

The small pungent kitchen ingredient, is a great source of allicin, which could help enhance the function of your immune system. While, studies show that roasting, boiling, heating, or pickling garlic can significantly reduce its allicin content, thus eating eat raw to have the maximum benefit.

Several studies show that garlic may help reduce inflammation in the body and boost immune function, which may be due to its content of antioxidants and sulphur-containing compounds like allicin. It is also suggested that garlic may help lower blood pressure and decrease cholesterol levels to support heart health. Garlic may also help reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve blood sugar management, which may be beneficial for managing type 2 diabetes.

But it also has a few potential downsides like heartburn, if you have issues like gastroesophegal reflux disease, and the obvious, a bad breath.

How to consume?

Crush it a little and chew or swallow with water or milk, add it to your toast or salad, or dunk it in honey, to make it taste a little better. But remember not to have more than 1-2 cloves.