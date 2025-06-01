World Milk Day 2025: Would you try milk baths, the secret of Cleopatra’s glowing skin?

What might first come to your mind when the word Milk Bath is used is a bathtub completely full of milk. The thought of the amount of milk required for the same and its price is good enough to start a fever. But this is common misconception. You do not need a full bathtub filled with milk. There are many other ingredients that go into the process of creating a milk bath. If you have a bathtub and want to experience it first-hand yourself, this is how to go about it.

Items needed:

• 2 cups of whole milk (or 1 cup powdered milk)

• ½ cup Epsom salt (optional)

• 2 tbsp honey

• 10 drops essential oil (of your choice)

• ½ cup oats (optional)

• Dried flowers/ rose petals/ lavender buds (optional)

Preparation:

· Fill warm water in your bathtub

· Add the milk and other ingredients to mix it well with the water

· Soak yourself for half an hour

· Pat yourself dry after you come out of the bath

· Moisturise to lock hydration.

Things to keep in mind:

• Full fat milk works the best on your skin

• Ideally do not add fragrance and if you must, then put skin-safe essential oils

• After the milk bath, clean the bathtub very well so that you do not slip or residue build up is not left

• Test any optional ingredients, in case you have allergies or extra sensitive skin

• Avoid Milk bath in case you are lactose intolerant unless cleared by medical practitioner.