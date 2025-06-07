Skinification: Have you started treating your hair and body like facial skin yet?

How to decode Skinification?

Skinification works on certain basic principles. Here is what makes it special.

Similar Ingredients

Peptides, Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides are usually terms associated with skincare. But check out any shampoo or conditioner or even body lotions today and they claim to be having the properties of all these terms. A hydrating shampoo today makes the scalp feel fresh, moisturised and hydrated which are similar to the benefits of doing a facial on the skin.

Scalp is an extension of the skin

The primary principle which sets skinification apart from other major trends is the consideration of the scalp and the skin as being the same. It is seen as an extension of the facial skin and thus making more use of face –related products like exfoliants and serums as part of pre and post wash treatments.