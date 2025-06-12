Grocery choices that help the planet, beyond skipping meat

You’ve probably heard it before: if you want to reduce your carbon footprint, eat less meat. It’s true. Diets rich in animal products produce far more emissions than plant-based diets. But there’s much more to planet-friendly eating than going vegan. From protein sources to produce choices, even the type of oil you buy can make a difference.

According to the United Nations, nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from food systems. These emissions stem from how crops are grown, livestock is raised, and food is transported and processed. While meat remains the biggest contributor, experts say everyday grocery decisions—like picking millet over rice or peanuts over almonds—can have a real impact too.

Protein: think beyond beef

Replacing beef with chicken just once a day can cut a person’s dietary emissions in half. That’s because ruminant animals like cows, goats, and sheep produce large amounts of methane—a potent greenhouse gas—during digestion.

Marco Springmann, a climate and food systems researcher at University College London, notes that animal products, particularly processed ones, are especially harmful. “You need 10 times the amount of milk to make one unit of cheese,” he points out. “So the less processed the food, the lower the environmental impact.”

That’s where plant proteins shine. Lentils, beans, and nuts are much less taxing on the environment. However, not all plant proteins are created equal when it comes to resource use. Almonds, for example, have a relatively low carbon footprint but require a lot of water. Peanuts offer a similar emissions profile but use about 30% less water, according to a Tulane University study.

Grains: diversity matters

Wheat, corn and soy dominate the modern food system, thanks in part to aggressive marketing and large-scale agriculture. But lesser-known grains like millet, amaranth and buckwheat can be more sustainable choices.

“These crops promote biodiversity, which is crucial in building resilience to climate stress,” explains food systems expert Purdy. Diverse cropping also helps restore soil health and reduce dependence on fertilisers and pesticides.

Produce: how it’s grown matters more than what it is

With fruits and vegetables, it’s less about choosing kale over carrots and more about how that food is grown. Organic and regenerative farming practices tend to have a smaller environmental footprint because they avoid synthetic pesticides, rely on composting and often use less water.

While organic farming typically requires more land, it also supports healthier soil and ecosystems. And local produce tends to have fewer transport-related emissions—plus it’s often better suited to the regional climate.

“We’re not trying to grow oranges in some place in a greenhouse,” says Purdy. “Seasonal, local food makes more sense ecologically.”

Butter and oils: plant-based wins again

Butter, lard, and other animal fats rank higher in emissions than most plant-based oils. Among these, vegetable oils such as sunflower, canola, and olive oil are the more sustainable picks.

Tropical oils like palm and coconut, while plant-based, come with caveats. Palm oil is linked to deforestation and habitat loss, especially in Southeast Asia. Coconut oil, though less harmful ecologically, is still high in saturated fat and best used in moderation.

Waste not, want not

One of the easiest and most impactful changes you can make is simply wasting less food. Around one-third of food in the U.S. goes uneaten. That wasted food carries with it all the environmental cost of growing, processing and transporting it.

“Planning meals, freezing leftovers and shopping your fridge before buying more can go a long way,” says Nicole Tichenor Blackstone, a professor at Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.

“It’s not just food we waste,” she adds. “It’s water, energy, labour and land. Reducing waste is one of the most meaningful things individuals can do.”

In short, it’s not only about eating less meat. The next time you’re at the grocery store, think beyond the obvious swaps. The planet might thank you for choosing millet over white rice—or a jar of peanut butter over a block of cheese.

