Cica is everywhere, but does it actually help dry skin?

Many cica-infused creams also include other nourishing ingredients like ceramides, panthenol or madecassoside (a compound derived from cica), making them multi-tasking hydration heroes.

While cica is great for soothing, it might not be enough on its own if your skin is severely dry or compromised. If your skin is craving heavy-duty nourishment (especially in colder months), pairing cica with occlusives like squalane or shea butter could give better results.

Also, not all cica products are made equal. Some use tiny amounts just to slap it on the label. So, always check the ingredient list — if Centella Asiatica or its active compounds are low on the list, you’re mostly paying for the marketing and that is not what we’ve signed up for.

Short answer: Yes — if you’re looking for something gentle, calming and barrier-boosting. No — if you expect it to be a one-step solution for cracked, desert-level dryness.

In other words, cica can be the star supporter in your skincare routine, but maybe not the whole show.