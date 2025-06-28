Cica is everywhere, but does it actually help dry skin?

If you’ve spent even five minutes in the skincare aisle lately, chances are you’ve seen the world cica plastered across tubes, jars and serums like it’s the second coming of moisturisation. But is cica really the dry skin saviour it claims to be, or is it just another Instagram- friendly ingredient riding the K-beauty wave? Let’s break it down,
Short for Centella Asiatica, cica is a centuries-old medical herb used in traditional Asian medicine. It’s earned nicknames like ‘tiger grass’, because wild tigers were said to roll in it to heal their wounds. (If it’s good enough for tigers, right?)
In skincare, cica is known for its anti-inflammatory, healing and hydrating properties. It’s a go-to for calming sensitive skin, reducing redness and reinforcing the skin barrier, basically all the things falky, irritated skin is begging for.
Cica isn’t your average humectant. While the ingredients like hyaluronic acid attract water, cica actually helps repair and soothe the skin. That’s especially important if your dryness comes with side effects like sensitivity, itchiness or peeling. Think of Cica as the gentle therapist your skin didn’t know it needed.
Many cica-infused creams also include other nourishing ingredients like ceramides, panthenol or madecassoside (a compound derived from cica), making them multi-tasking hydration heroes.
While cica is great for soothing, it might not be enough on its own if your skin is severely dry or compromised. If your skin is craving heavy-duty nourishment (especially in colder months), pairing cica with occlusives like squalane or shea butter could give better results.
Also, not all cica products are made equal. Some use tiny amounts just to slap it on the label. So, always check the ingredient list — if Centella Asiatica or its active compounds are low on the list, you’re mostly paying for the marketing and that is not what we’ve signed up for.
Short answer: Yes — if you’re looking for something gentle, calming and barrier-boosting. No — if you expect it to be a one-step solution for cracked, desert-level dryness.
In other words, cica can be the star supporter in your skincare routine, but maybe not the whole show.