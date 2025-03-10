Expert-approved skincare for the dynamic woman

Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of WOW Skin Science, agrees that a woman’s skincare routine should align with her strength and confidence. He notes, “A powerful woman embraces self-care as a reflection of strength, confidence, and well-being. Women today are more mindful than ever about what goes into their skincare, choosing activated naturals that hydrate, nourish, and repair.” He suggests incorporating simple habits into daily routines, such as using vitamin C for radiance, aloe vera for hydration, and sunscreen for protection, all of which contribute to long-term skin health.

Edyta Kurek of Oriflame, adds a new dimension to skincare by highlighting the importance of adaptogens—natural ingredients that support skin resilience. “Ingredients like Ashwagandha, Siberian Ginseng, and Rhodiola help combat stress, boost skin resilience, and enhance hydration,” she explains. “Skincare is no longer just about beauty; it’s a holistic approach to wellness that empowers every woman to glow fearlessly and naturally.”

Build a skincare ritual that nurtures, protects, and empowers

Start your day fresh – Refreshing cleanse

Every powerhouse begins her day with clarity, and so should her skin. A gentle cleanser with white tea extract and niacinamide clears impurities while delivering a boost of antioxidants. It preps the skin for hydration and keeps it bright, balanced, and ready to face the day.

Hydration that lasts – Face mist

Between deadlines and commitments, your skin deserves a refreshing pick-me-up. A hydrating face mist with rose extract soothes and calms the skin, while hyaluronic acid locks in moisture. Keep one in your bag for an instant glow whenever you need it.

Power-packed glow – The essential serum

A multitasking woman deserves a multitasking serum. Look for one with hyaluronic acid for deep hydration and polypeptides to boost collagen and firmness. These ingredients restore elasticity and radiance, ensuring your skin reflects the confidence you carry.

Nighttime recharge – Nourish while you sleep

Rest is just as important as the grind. A nourishing night cream with encapsulated retinol supports cell renewal without irritation, while vegetable pear extract combats aging signs and evens skin tone. Wake up refreshed and recharged, ready to take on the world.

Bright eyes, bold moves – Targeted eye care

Late nights, long hours, and back-to-back meetings shouldn’t show on your skin. A revitalising eye serum with sweet orange extract brightens dark circles, while brown algae firms and hydrates the delicate under-eye area. Every woman deserves eyes that sparkle with determination.

Celebrate your strength through self-care

Whether you're leading a boardroom, chasing your dreams, or creating change, your skincare ritual should be a testament to the strength you embody. Because when you feel good in your skin, you glow fearlessly inside and out. Empower your skin with a routine that works as hard as you do, and let your inner and outer radiance shine.