Here’s your foolproof pre-Holi skincare guide

Holi is all fun and games—until your skin decides to play a trick on you. Between the neon powders, splashes of coloured water, and the unforgiving sun, your skin takes a real hit. But don’t worry! A little prep before the madness begins will keep your glow intact, no matter how wild things get. Follow this guide—because looking like a walking rainbow should be a choice, not an aftereffect.
If there’s one golden rule of Holi skincare, it’s ‘oil is your best friend’. Why? Because dry skin acts like a sponge, soaking in every bit of colour (even the stubborn ones that refuse to leave for days). Massage coconut, almond, or olive oil all over your face and body before heading out. It creates a protective barrier that makes washing off colours a breeze.
Holi is basically an outdoor festival under the blazing March sun. So, unless you want a tan that lasts longer than your Holi memories, slather on a broad-spectrum, SPF 50 PA++++ sunscreen. Go for a waterproof one, because let’s be real—someone will drench you in coloured water within five minutes of stepping out.
Hydrated skin = happy skin. A thick layer of moisturiser (preferably one with aloe vera or hyaluronic acid) helps keep dryness at bay and makes it harder for colours to stick. Plus, it gives your skin that soft, dewy look, even after the madness ends.
Holi colours love to stick to dry lips and bare nails—and trust me, blue-tinted lips are not the post-Holi look you want. Swipe on a thick lip balm with SPF and coat your nails (hands and feet!) with a clear or dark polish to keep stains away.
Foundation + Holi colours = disaster waiting to happen. Skip the base, concealer, and powders because they mix with colour and clog your pores. If you must wear makeup, stick to a tinted sunscreen, waterproof mascara, and a smudge-proof lip tint—that’s it!
Your hair deserves some love too! Massage coconut or argan oil into your scalp and strands to keep colours from penetrating. Braids, buns, or ponytails help reduce exposure, and if you’re extra cautious, wrap a scarf or bandana for extra protection.