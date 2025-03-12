Here’s why Louis Vuitton is the most happening global luxury fashion brand right now

Louis Vuitton has long epitomised luxury, innovation and craftsmanship. Now, the French fashion house is poised to make its official debut into beauty with the launch of Louis Vuitton La Beauté, set to arrive in autumn 2025.​ Stepping into the role of creative director ofcosmetics is Dame Pat McGrath, the initial collection is reported to include 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms and eight eyeshadow quads, with packaging featuring the iconic LV signature. The product formulas have been said to have taken four years to perfect.

But that's not the only reason why Louis Vuitton is currently the most happening brand. With numerous campaigns and projects unfolding simultaneously, its one brand we patrons are noticing in every field, be it in hospitality, beauty, fashion crossing over with art or even sport!

Details about the Murakami collection

The recent release of the Murakami collection has garnered significant attention, blending the brand's classic designs with contemporary art. Presently under construction, the fashion house is set to open its first hotel promising to offer a unique luxury experience that aligns with the brand's aesthetic in Paris. Additionally, the label recently joined forces with Formula One for the Australian Grand Prix, marking a significant entry into the world of motorsport by becoming their title sponser. ​