Some easy ways to take care of your nails

Beautiful, well-maintained nails are not just about aesthetics—they also reflect overall health and hygiene. Here are some simple yet effective ways to keep your nails strong, clean, and healthy.

1. Keep Them Clean and Dry

Regularly washing your hands and drying them thoroughly helps prevent bacteria and fungi from growing under your nails. Avoid prolonged exposure to water, as excessive moisture can weaken nails and cause breakage.

2. Trim and File Regularly

Trimming your nails every few weeks keeps them in shape and prevents splitting or snagging. Use a fine-grit nail file to smooth out rough edges, always filing in one direction rather than a back-and-forth motion, which can weaken the nail structure.

3. Moisturise Your Cuticles

Dry, cracked cuticles can lead to infections and weaken nail growth. Apply cuticle oil or a nourishing hand cream daily to keep them soft and hydrated. Avoid cutting your cuticles, as they serve as a natural barrier against bacteria.

4. Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Frequent use of nail polish removers containing acetone can strip moisture from nails, making them brittle. Opt for gentler, acetone-free removers. If you frequently use cleaning products, wear gloves to protect your nails from harsh chemicals.

5. Maintain a Balanced Diet

Healthy nails start from within. Include protein-rich foods like eggs, fish, and nuts, along with biotin-rich options such as spinach and avocados. Staying hydrated also helps keep nails from becoming dry and brittle.

6. Give Your Nails a Break

Constant use of nail polish, gel manicures, or acrylics can weaken natural nails. Let them breathe by going polish-free for a few days between manicures. If using nail polish frequently, opt for strengthening base coats.

7. Avoid Biting or Picking

Biting nails or picking at cuticles can damage the nail bed and increase the risk of infection. If this is a habit, try using a bitter-tasting nail polish or keeping your nails trimmed to discourage biting.