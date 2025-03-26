How zodiac signs vary across different traditions

Astrology has been an integral part of human culture for centuries, shaping beliefs, guiding decisions, and offering insight into personality and destiny. While many are familiar with the Western zodiac, different traditions across the world have their own unique interpretations of the stars. Here, we explore how the zodiac varies between Western, Chinese, and Vedic astrology.

Western vs. Chinese astrology: a contrast in elements and time cycles

The Western zodiac, rooted in Babylonian traditions and later refined by Greek and Roman scholars, is based on the twelve constellations that align with the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. It follows a twelve-sign system, each corresponding to a specific time of the year, such as Aries (March 21 – April 19) and Libra (September 23 – October 22). These signs are further divided among four elements—fire, earth, air, and water—each believed to influence personality traits.

On the other hand, Chinese astrology operates on a twelve-year cycle, where each year is associated with an animal sign—Rat, Ox, Tiger, and so on—alongside one of five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. Unlike Western astrology, which focuses on birth months, Chinese astrology determines a person’s sign based on their birth year. It is deeply tied to the lunar calendar and is believed to influence fate, relationships, and personal strengths over a lifetime rather than month-to-month changes.

Vedic astrology: the role of the moon and karma

Vedic astrology, also known as Jyotish, originates from ancient India and differs significantly from Western and Chinese astrology. Instead of the Sun signs emphasized in Western astrology, Vedic astrology primarily uses the position of the Moon at the time of birth to determine a person’s "Rashi" or zodiac sign. It follows the sidereal zodiac system, meaning it accounts for the gradual shift of constellations over time, unlike the tropical zodiac used in Western astrology.

Additionally, Vedic astrology places significant importance on karma and planetary periods (dashas), which influence different phases of life. The twelve zodiac signs in Vedic astrology share names with their Western counterparts but are calculated differently, often leading to shifts in one’s astrological identity when comparing the two systems.

While astrology varies widely across cultures, each tradition offers its own unique wisdom, reflecting humanity’s long-standing fascination with the cosmos. Whether one follows Western, Chinese, or Vedic astrology, these systems provide a means to understand life’s patterns and navigate personal growth.