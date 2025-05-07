‘There's been a noticeable shift in how organisations and individuals in India are approaching well-being’: Anushka Kothari

Hustle culture has brought about various changes in everyday life. With this culture being glorified at the larger scale, carving out some time for working on our mental and physical health feels like a another task on the to-do list to cross off. Prioirtising mental health has now become the need of the hour and with many avenues to explore within this field we explore the efforts of a Bengaluru individual bringing well-being to the spotlight.

Bengaluru-based Anushka Kothari's idea behind establishing Avraa Wellbeing was born out of the efforts to make well-being an inclusive and accessible field. Anushka has curated many "intentionally design sessions that require no prior experience." Meditation, movement, and creative practices are a constant in her curated sessions, making her experiences increasingly sought-after. With an upcoming healing session happening in Bengaluru, we rope her in learn of her journey with well-being, the difference between well-being and wellness, how well-being can be incorporated into daily life and more.