‘There's been a noticeable shift in how organisations and individuals in India are approaching well-being’: Anushka Kothari
Hustle culture has brought about various changes in everyday life. With this culture being glorified at the larger scale, carving out some time for working on our mental and physical health feels like a another task on the to-do list to cross off. Prioirtising mental health has now become the need of the hour and with many avenues to explore within this field we explore the efforts of a Bengaluru individual bringing well-being to the spotlight.
Bengaluru-based Anushka Kothari's idea behind establishing Avraa Wellbeing was born out of the efforts to make well-being an inclusive and accessible field. Anushka has curated many "intentionally design sessions that require no prior experience." Meditation, movement, and creative practices are a constant in her curated sessions, making her experiences increasingly sought-after. With an upcoming healing session happening in Bengaluru, we rope her in learn of her journey with well-being, the difference between well-being and wellness, how well-being can be incorporated into daily life and more.
Exploring well-being and related experiences and trends
In your upcoming guided meditation session, what are some exercises or practices that you may focus on? What benefits will they entail?
In our upcoming session, we’ll be guiding participants through a grounding meditation experience using breathwork techniques combined with gentle sound instruments such as chimes and singing bowls. The breathwork helps calm the nervous system, release mental fog, and support emotional clarity. The sound component enhances relaxation, helping participants access deeper states of calm and presence. Together, these practices offer a reset — a chance to slow down, reconnect, and leave feeling restored and focused.
You have highlighted that wellness and well-being are quite different. Could you delve deeper into the difference between them?
Yes, while the terms are often used interchangeably, wellness generally refers to physical health practices — exercise, nutrition, sleep — whereas well-being is a broader, more holistic concept. Well-being includes emotional and mental balance, meaningful relationships, purpose, and a sense of peace within.
While setting up Avraa Wellbeing, what kind of approach did you plan towards curating sessions, workshops and experiences?
Avraa was born from the belief that every space — especially the professional space — deserves a sense of calm, connection, and care. Our approach is rooted in intentional curation: listening to the needs of each community and crafting experiences that are relevant, meaningful, and interactive. From sound healing and breathwork to creative expression and life skills, our sessions are designed to be engaging, inclusive, and supportive, meeting people where they are, while guiding them gently forward.
You mentioned that you started this initiative to encourage mindful and supportive workspace environments. In the current scenario, based on your experiences, can you tell us how the consumption of wellbeing programs has evolved in the country? Do you feel it has attained immense importance?
Absolutely. There's been a noticeable shift in how organisations and individuals in India are approaching well-being. What was once considered a "nice-to-have" is now recognized as essential, especially post-pandemic. We’re seeing growing openness to practices like mindfulness, emotional wellness workshops, and holistic health. There's a clear demand for programs that go beyond the surface, and employers are starting to value spaces that help people feel seen, supported, and recharged.
You are also focusing on curating sound therapy sessions. Tell us how this form of treatment aligns with your approach towards providing wellbeing experiences.
Sound therapy is a gentle, yet powerful way to bring people into presence. It aligns beautifully with Avraa’s ethos because it doesn’t require prior experience or practice — it’s accessible to all. The vibrations from sound instruments help release tension, balance energy, and promote deep rest. In a world that’s constantly noisy and rushed, sound sessions offer a rare opportunity to truly listen inward and reconnect with the body and breath.
Where and how do you hope to see this initiative grow this year and beyond? Also tell us about what you have planned as part of experiences and sessions this year?
This year, our goal is to expand our footprint across more organisations and community spaces, bringing consistent, thoughtful well-being programming to where it’s most needed. We’re focusing on more interactive sessions — vision boards, journaling circles, creative mindfulness, mental health for children — and deeper formats like multi-week journeys and retreats. Our dream is to help build a culture where well-being is woven into everyday life, not just reserved for moments of burnout.
How can individuals look to bring well-being into their everyday routine, especially in high-stress environments?
Start small. A one-minute pause. A moment of deep breathing. Journaling a thought. Taking a mindful sip of tea. These are simple, doable actions that create space in the day. The key is to integrate well-being into daily rhythms rather than waiting for a break or vacation. Build rituals that anchor you, even amidst chaos. And remember—well-being isn’t about perfection, it’s about presence and progress.