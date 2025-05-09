The Internet has a lot of opinions about Doechii's branded face stamp

Doechii's week is not getting any better. The rapper best known for her song 'Anxiety' made her Met Gala debut on Monday evening, but received backlash for a BTS video which showed Doechii yelling at her staff while she was being escorted to the venue. That's not all, her Met Gala makeup was called out for being insensitive as it featured branding on her skin.

What did people think of Doechii's branded face stamp?

Doechii sported a stamp of the Louis Vuitton brand logo 'LV' on her skin. The 'baby face stamp' was achieved by LA-based prosthetic makeup artist Malina Stearn,s who has worked with Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat as well. Though the branding was curated as a gimmick since Doechii was clad in top-to-toe Louis Vuitton.