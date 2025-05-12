Social media’s growing influence on cosmeceuticals

If you’ve come across the phrase— looking like a ‘glazed donut before bed’, chances are you’ve stumbled upon one of Hailey Bieber’s now-iconic skincare mantras. And no, we’re not talking about midnight snacks; we’re talking about skin so dewy, smooth and luminous, it practically reflects moonlight. Gone are the days when celebrity beauty lines were just overpriced lipsticks and perfume ads. Now, it’s all about serums and concoctions with active ingredients, barrier-repairing creams, and product launches that drop like sneaker releases.

Take Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, Kriti Sanon’s Hyphen, or Deepika Padukone’s 82°E for example. These aren’t just celebrity names slapped onto jars. They’re backed by ingredient science, minimal design, and a whole lot of social media hype. One post of Hailey slathering on her peptide glazing fluid? And it's sold out in minutes.

For all those who are still confused, this is the glowy world of cosmeceuticals, where skincare has to meet science, and social media is the new dermatologist. These brands are cashing in on a massive trend: people want skincare that works, and they want it with a story and an aesthetic.

What are cosmeceuticals?

Cosmeceuticals, in simple words, is a skincare product that looks like a cosmetic but contains active ingredients backed by science to improve skin health. It’s basically where cosmetics meet pharmaceuticals, designed not just to beautify, but also to treat or enhance the skin.

They look like your average moisturisers or toners, but they're packed with ingredients that actually do something below the surface; and with the advent of social media, the world is growing more aware of these ‘science ingredients’, wanting more and more of them in their products.

Some MVPs of cosmeceuticals include:

Retinol: for removing fine-line and acne

Niacinamide: evens skin tone, shrinks pores, regulates oil

Vitamin C: brightens and protects against sun and pollution

Hyaluronic Acid: basically a drink of water for your skin

Peptides: Builds your skin barrier and de-ages your skin

These ingredients are clinically studied, dermatologist-loved, and all over your For You page—because now, skin science is supposedly cool all thanks to social media.

Skinfluencers and the rise of DIY Dermatology

Social media hasn’t just made skincare accessible—it’s made it viral. Scroll through Instagram and you’ll see creators layering serums, doing ingredient breakdowns, and even showing ‘before-and-afters’ in real-time. You’ll also spot dermats-turned-influencers like Dr. Daniel Sugai on YouTube, calling out bad advice and saving your skin from internet disasters. It’s not just about looking good—it’s about knowing what you’re putting on your face.

Even niche ingredients like azelaic acid or panthenol are having their moment, thanks to 60-second reels that make you feel like a cosmetic chemist in training.

Skincare is getting smarter, and so are we

To be honest, most of us were out there picking products based on what the packaging promised like ‘glow in 3 days’. But now, we’re googling ingredient lists and proudly stating things like “this is great for my moisture barrier”. We’re asking questions like “if it's comedogenic or not”. This shift, if not too sudden, is partly due to ‘skinimalism’ aka fewer products, smarter choice— an ethos that can be seen highly in all the popular celebrity skincare brands especially Hyphen. This is exactly why cosmeceuticals are seeing a growing popularity because they reduce steps. One niacinamide serum can hydrate, clarify, and brighten in one go. Who needs a 10-step routine when one bottle does the trick?

And when celebs like Kriti Sanon launch Hyphen with everyday actives like vitamin C and ceramides further ‘hyphenating’ the already popular cosmeceutical ingredients, or when Deepika’s 82°E drops ashwagandha-based creams that tackle stress and skin fatigue, we eat it up. Why? Because it’s trendy, yes, but also because it’s smart.

It's not all perfect though

But let’s not forget that with great skincare knowledge, one must also know how to use it responsibly. Social media, while being informative, can also be a minefield of misinformation like mixing acids that shouldn’t be mixed or over-exfoliating your face to redness. That’s why more people are turning to derm-approved creators who balance the glimmer with facts. Because it’s one thing to chase glass skin, but another to actually know how to get there safely without rushing the process and in turn harming your skin.

So whether it’s a celeb-endorsed peptide serum or a online hack featuring budget-friendly niacinamide options, the truth is that social media is shaping how we apply, buy and understand skincare. It’s no longer information reserved for daily dermat-visitors anymore. Cosmeceuticals aren’t just a trend, but the future of the beauty and skincare industry. And we, the consumers, are becoming smarter and savvier.

Be mindful of skincare trends

In the race for Korean skin, it is also important to remember that skin health should be over skin trends any day. It’s easy to get caught up in the hype, but real beauty lies in consistency, curiosity, and doing what works for you. So whether it’s a celebrity launch or a viral serum, always listen to your skin and not just the algorithm. Treat your skin with kindness and a whole lot of SPF!

(Written by Archisa Mazumdar)