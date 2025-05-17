Stay summer-ready with these DIY cooling Indian face packs

With temperatures soaring across India, keeping cool goes beyond just drinking water and finding shade. The focus is shifting towards traditional, natural methods for refreshing the skin, straight from our kitchens. As people seek out safer, chemical-free options, homemade face packs featuring Indian ingredients have become a go-to remedy for soothing sun-damaged skin.
Natural face packs are not only a breeze to whip up; they also minimise the chances of harsh reactions that can come from commercial products. Rooted in Ayurveda and tried-and-true over generations, Indian ingredients like sandalwood, curd, turmeric, and aloe vera provide gentle cooling effects that are perfect for summer skincare. Here are five effective face packs you can easily make at home.
1. Curd and honey: This powerful pair hydrates and soothes irritated skin. The natural acids in curd gently exfoliate, while honey locks in moisture, making it a great choice after sun exposure or during heat rashes.
2. Multani mitti and rose water: Ideal for oily or acne-prone skin, this mix tightens pores and clears out impurities. It gives a matte finish without overly drying the skin.
3. Cucumber and aloe vera: Both of these ingredients are packed with water, helping to hydrate, calm, and reduce puffiness. A mask made from this combo is wonderfully cooling and revitalises tired skin.
4. Sandalwood and turmeric: Renowned for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, this classic mix helps reduce acne and sun tan while giving your skin a natural glow.
5. Besan and mint: Chickpea flour (besan) deeply cleanses the skin, while crushed mint leaves provide a refreshing cooling effect, making it perfect for skin that tends to get red and irritated.