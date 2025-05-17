Stay summer-ready with these DIY cooling Indian face packs

Natural face packs are not only a breeze to whip up; they also minimise the chances of harsh reactions that can come from commercial products. Rooted in Ayurveda and tried-and-true over generations, Indian ingredients like sandalwood, curd, turmeric, and aloe vera provide gentle cooling effects that are perfect for summer skincare. Here are five effective face packs you can easily make at home.

1. Curd and honey: This powerful pair hydrates and soothes irritated skin. The natural acids in curd gently exfoliate, while honey locks in moisture, making it a great choice after sun exposure or during heat rashes.

2. Multani mitti and rose water: Ideal for oily or acne-prone skin, this mix tightens pores and clears out impurities. It gives a matte finish without overly drying the skin.