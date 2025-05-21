Feeling anxious? Indulge in these 8 mood-enhancing foods
Anxiety knocking on your door again? Before you doom-scroll your way into a spiral or text your therapist at 2 am, head to your kitchen. Yes, you read that right —your snack shelf might just be your secret support system.
Here are 8 anxiety-taming, mood-boosting foods that are delicious and scientifically backed to help you feel a little more at ease.
Dark chocolate
Rich, slightly bitter and a little indulgent, just like your taste in movies. Dark chocolate (with 70% cocoa or more) contains flavonoids that improve brain function and stimulate endorphins. Plus, it’s basically therapy in a wrapper.
Greek Yoghurt
Your gut and brain are friends, real good friends. Greek yoghurt is full of probiotics that support gut health, which directly affects your mood. Bonus: it’s creamy, dreamy and pairs beautifully with berries.
Avocados
Packed with B vitamins, healthy fats and potassium, avocados help regulate stress hormone. Smash it on toast or blend it into a smoothie, either way it’s your green mood-lifter.
Bananas
Low in drama but high I magnesium and vitamin B6, Bananas help your brain make serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitter. Peel, eat and repeat.
Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries —all packed with antioxidants and vitamin C that help reduce stress. Think of them as nature’s candy with mental health perks.
Nuts and seeds
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds offer magnesium, zinc and omega-3s
— all nutrients known to fight anxiety. They’re also the perfect 4pm snack that will never let you down.
Oats
Slow-releasing carbs like oats that help maintain steady blood sugar and support serotonin production. Add a drizzle of honey and you’re basically left with a bowl of happiness.
Chamomile tea
It’s not technically 'food' but chamomile tea is the cosy sweater of beverages. It calms the nervous system and preps you for better sleep. Yes please.