Feeling anxious? Indulge in these 8 mood-enhancing foods
Feeling anxious? Indulge in these 8 mood-enhancing foods
Beauty and Wellness

Feeling anxious? Indulge in these 8 mood-enhancing foods

Here are 8 anxiety-taming, mood-boosting foods that are delicious and scientifically backed to help you feel a little more at ease
Published on

Anxiety knocking on your door again? Before you doom-scroll your way into a spiral or text your therapist at 2 am, head to your kitchen. Yes, you read that right —your snack shelf might just be your secret support system. 

Here are 8 anxiety-taming, mood-boosting foods that are delicious and scientifically backed to help you feel a little more at ease. 

Here are 8 mood-boosting foods that fights anxiety

Feeling anxious? Indulge in these 8 mood-enhancing foods
International Tea Day 2025: Did you know the origins of your beloved beverage were a comedy of errors?
Dark chocolate helps fight anxiety
Dark chocolate helps fight anxiety

Dark chocolate 

Rich, slightly bitter and a little indulgent, just like your taste in movies. Dark chocolate (with 70% cocoa or more) contains flavonoids that improve brain function and stimulate endorphins. Plus, it’s basically therapy in a wrapper. 

Greek Yoghurt helps fight anxiety
Greek Yoghurt helps fight anxiety

Greek Yoghurt 

Your gut and brain are friends, real good friends. Greek yoghurt is full of probiotics that support gut health, which directly affects your mood. Bonus: it’s creamy, dreamy and pairs beautifully with berries. 

Avocados are great mood lfiters
Avocados are great mood lfiters

Avocados

Packed with B vitamins, healthy fats and potassium, avocados help regulate stress hormone. Smash it on toast or blend it into a smoothie, either way it’s your green mood-lifter. 

Bananas 

Low in drama but high I magnesium and vitamin B6, Bananas help your brain make serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitter. Peel, eat and repeat. 

Berries are great mood boosters
Berries are great mood boosters

Berries 

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries —all packed with antioxidants and vitamin C that help reduce stress. Think of them as nature’s candy with mental health perks. 

Nuts and seeds 

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds offer magnesium, zinc and omega-3s 

— all nutrients known to fight anxiety. They’re also the perfect 4pm snack that will never let you down. 

Oats is a mood fixer
Oats is a mood fixer

Oats 

Slow-releasing carbs like oats that help maintain steady blood sugar and support serotonin production. Add a drizzle of honey and you’re basically left with a bowl of happiness. 

Chamomile tea

It’s not technically 'food' but chamomile tea is the cosy sweater of beverages. It calms the nervous system and preps you for better sleep. Yes please. 

Stress management
how to deal with anxiety
stress buster
stress and anxiety
Mood-enhancing foods
X