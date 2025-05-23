What is hand-painted balayage and how to choose one for your hair

The soft transitional hair colour on super-soft, silky tresses are what we see celebrities and common women donning nowadays. And this perfect look can be achieved through the technique called hand-painted balayage.

So, what is hand-painted balayage?

A hand-painted balayage is a freehand hair colouring technique where the hair colour is applied directly to the hair without using foils. This method mimics the natural colour of hair, creating a soft, sun-kissed look with a gradual transition from dark to light, and are typically lighter near the ends.

Here's a quick break-up of the procedure

No foils:

Unlike traditional highlights which use aluminium foils to separate hair sections, in hand-painted balayage hair colour is appled directly to the hair.

Freehand application:

The hairstylist "paints" the hair colour onto the hair, creating a more natural and organic look.

A gradual lightening of hair colour:

The hair colour would typically get lighter towards the ends and darker closer to the roots, mimicking the way your hair to would naturally look when out in the sunlight.

Easy to maintain

Hand-painted balayage usually offers a more low-maintenance grow-out compared to traditional highlights, as the transition between the new and old growth is softer.