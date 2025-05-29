Did Hailey Bieber sell Rhode Beauty to help Justin Bieber with his financial woes?

Hailey Bieber is inching very close to billionaire status. Her recent sale of her skincare brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty for up to $1 billion has been making headlines.

Hailey Bieber founded her brand in 2022 and served as the Chief Creative Officer. Rhode Beauty gained recognition for its minimalist skincare and beauty products, and some of their releases went viral within days of their release. The brand's popular blushes and peptide lip treatments were selling widely, and reported more than $200 million in net sales this March.

Hailey Bieber sells her brand, Rhode Beauty and fans speculate whether this decision is fuelled by Justin Bieber's financial losses

It’s clear that Rhode Beauty was at the peak of its fame, which is why some experts have questioned Hailey Bieber's decision to sell off the brand at this juncture when she clearly could have built it further and sold it off in a few years at a higher value.