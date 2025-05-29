Why our attention spans are shrinking— and how to take them back

Our ability to focus has taken a hit in the digital age, and you're not alone in noticing. One long-running body of research found that the average person can now focus on a single screen for just 47 seconds—down from 2.5 minutes in 2004. The flood of notifications, constant connectivity and fast-paced news cycles all play a part.

“When my patients talk to me about this stuff there is often a feeling of helplessness or powerlessness,” says Dr Michael Ziffra, a psychiatrist at Northwestern Medicine. “But you can change these behaviours. You can improve your attention span.”

Here’s what the experts suggest to help reset your wandering mind.

An evolutionary trait turned modern problem

Human brains have always been wired to quickly filter through information. In prehistoric times, attention shifts helped detect danger—like spotting a rustling bush that could hide a predator.

But in today’s world, the rustling has become a barrage of alerts, updates, and short-form videos vying for your focus. According to Dr Stacey Nye, a clinical psychologist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, this onslaught intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when screen time soared and many lost their sense of routine.

“Our attention span has really been trained to only focus in those little, small blips,” Nye says. “And it interrupts our natural focus cycles.”

Try active breaks—not passive ones

Instead of mindlessly scrolling, opt for what experts call “active breaks.” These are short, intentional activities that engage your mind or body without involving a screen. Nye suggests simple actions like taking a walk and consciously observing your surroundings, cooking a quick meal, or even doing a small creative project.

You could make a list of screen-free ideas and pick one randomly when you need a break. It could be as light-hearted as folding laundry while listening to music or sketching something by hand. If possible, include a friend to make the activity more rewarding.

Importantly, avoid defaulting to your phone during downtime. As Dr Cindy Lustig, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Michigan, explains: “The smartphone is an ever-producing change machine—it grabs your brain the moment it’s bored.”

Her advice? Turn off unnecessary notifications and keep your phone in another room if you’re trying to concentrate.

Ditch multitasking and try single-task focus

Though multitasking feels productive, it often spreads your attention too thin. Nye recommends single-tasking instead: “Work on one thing at a time, for a specified period, and build from there.”

Lustig swears by the Pomodoro technique—working for 25 to 30 minutes, then taking a five-minute break. “I tell myself, ‘I can do anything for this amount of time,’ and the world will still be waiting for me when I’m done.”

Start small, and be kind to yourself

Trying to get back into reading? Don’t aim for War and Peace right away. Lustig suggests starting with something enjoyable—even a light romance novel. The key is consistency and enjoyment, not lofty intellectual goals.

Hobbies that require practice and come with a sense of achievement—like learning a musical instrument, gardening, or playing a sport—can help develop sustained attention too.

“It’s similar to a muscle in the sense that we can build it up with practice,” says Ziffra. “But it can also weaken if we’re not exercising it.”

Lastly, show yourself some grace. Focus fluctuates from day to day, and not all tasks demand the same mental stamina. What matters is making a conscious effort to improve—and knowing that it’s possible to reclaim your attention, one moment at a time.