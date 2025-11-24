Do you start your day by scrolling? Gut health coach reveals why it's keeping you from healing

Despite our best intentions, our mornings often start with us staring into our phones, be it checking new messages, emergency alerts, sorting out daily work schedules or just spending some lazy minutes on Instagram to procrastinate.

However, it often sets the tone for a distracted, reactive morning. The moment you wake up and dive into notifications, social media updates, and messages, your brain is hit with an overload of information before it has even fully switched on.

And there may even be some deeper, more pertinent repurcussions which might be blocking your wellness journey.

Gut coach Dimple Jangda reveals one morning ritual that can keep you from scrolling in the morning

A national bestselling author, gut health coach, and founder of Prana Healthcare Centre, Dimple Jangda has built her practice around connecting Ayurveda with modern science. She recently launched her book The Ultimate Healing Code; through her workshops, wellness programs, and earlier book Heal Your Gut, Mind and Emotions, she has helped thousands discover sustainable health habits. Her new book extends that mission - decoding how the body’s energy frequencies and conscious intentions can unlock true well-being.

“In Ayurveda, there are three body types — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Modern medicine also defines three types — ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph. When I bridge these two worlds through communication and scientific context, it helps both Indian and international audiences relate to Ayurveda,” she explains.