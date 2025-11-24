Do you start your day by scrolling? Gut health coach reveals why it's keeping you from healing

Despite our best intentions, our mornings often start with us staring into our phones, be it checking new messages, emergency alerts, sorting out daily work schedules or just spending some lazy minutes on Instagram to procrastinate.
However, it often sets the tone for a distracted, reactive morning. The moment you wake up and dive into notifications, social media updates, and messages, your brain is hit with an overload of information before it has even fully switched on.
And there may even be some deeper, more pertinent repurcussions which might be blocking your wellness journey.
A national bestselling author, gut health coach, and founder of Prana Healthcare Centre, Dimple Jangda has built her practice around connecting Ayurveda with modern science. She recently launched her book The Ultimate Healing Code; through her workshops, wellness programs, and earlier book Heal Your Gut, Mind and Emotions, she has helped thousands discover sustainable health habits. Her new book extends that mission - decoding how the body’s energy frequencies and conscious intentions can unlock true well-being.
“In Ayurveda, there are three body types — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Modern medicine also defines three types — ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph. When I bridge these two worlds through communication and scientific context, it helps both Indian and international audiences relate to Ayurveda,” she explains.
A personal journey of healing
The book also carries a deeply personal undercurrent. Jangda began writing her first book while struggling with a severe lower back condition that left her unable to walk or sit. “I started swimming every morning in the sun, listening to music, entering a trance. For six months, I didn’t feel any pain. But once I began my book tour, the pain returned,” she recalls.
After multiple consultations, Dr. Ali Irani diagnosed her as HLA-B27 positive, an autoimmune disorder that causes bones to fuse. “It was shocking because there’s no cure,” she says. “My healing came from sunlight, movement, music, and mindfulness.” That realisation became the seed for The Ultimate Healing Code — a reminder that energy, vibration, and intention are powerful tools for both physical and emotional transformation.
One morning ritual that changes everything
Jangda believes true wellness begins the moment one wakes up. “For the first 48 minutes, don’t look at your phone or gadgets,” she says. “That first hour decides the next 23. Disconnect from noise, close your eyes, and look within — without judgment or guilt. Free yourself from emotions that block your healing.”
Foods that heal
Her advice for everyday nourishment is simple: hydrate with water infused with cumin, coriander, and ajwain; eat two bowls of fruit daily; add fiber-rich vegetables; replace refined carbs with millets like foxtail and kodo; and include plant-based proteins from lentils, beans, seeds, and nuts. “A handful of nuts a day is enough,” she adds with a smile.
For Jangda, The Ultimate Healing Code is more than a book — it’s a philosophy. “Vibes never lie,” she says. “This book is a vibe check for life itself.”