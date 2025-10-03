Can coconut oil damage your hair? Here's what you need to know

For people with fine or thin hair, this can lead to limpness, greasiness, and build-up that weighs strands down. Instead of bouncy, voluminous hair, you may end up with flat, lifeless locks. Frequent or excessive application can even clog pores on the scalp, leading to irritation or dandruff-like flaking.

Porosity is another issue. The hair’s ability to absorb and retain moisture. Low-porosity hair, which has tightly packed cuticles, doesn’t absorb oils easily. When coconut oil is applied to low-porosity hair, it often just sits on the surface rather than penetrating.

This can block moisture from entering the hair shaft, ironically leaving the hair drier over time. In contrast, high-porosity hair, which is more porous due to damage or genetics, may benefit more from coconut oil because it helps seal in much-needed hydration.

Coconut oil can also cause stiffness in certain hair types. Since it reduces protein loss, it can leave the hair feeling stronger but also harder or less flexible. Hair that already has sufficient protein may not respond well to coconut oil, leading to increased brittleness or snapping. Curly and coily hair textures, which often need more moisture and elasticity, sometimes experience dryness and breakage when coconut oil is used too frequently as a leave-in product.