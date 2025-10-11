Why everyone’s trying ‘The Great Lock-In’ before 2026

Financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, founder of Mind Money Balance, describes the concept as “New Year’s resolutions’ little sister.” It’s a chance to pick up where you left off and give your goals a fresh push before 2026 begins.

For some, that might mean building an emergency savings fund, paying off small debts, or creating a consistent morning routine. “Having some liquid cash makes me feel a little safer,” says one participant, who set a goal of saving ₹2 lakh by the year’s end.

How to Make It Work

Experts suggest starting with a quick financial review. Look at your monthly income and expenses, and be honest about where your money is going. Once you have a clear picture, set small, achievable targets that fit your lifestyle.

Personal finance educator Ben Markley recommends treating The Great Lock-In like a short sprint, not a marathon. “Small wins build consistency and confidence,” he says.

Focus on habit-building rather than instant results. For instance, if you want to cut down on ordering food, learn a few simple home recipes you can fall back on. Use a planner or habit-tracking app to stay on course.

Community and accountability also matter. Partner with a friend who shares your goals or create a check-in routine to celebrate progress.

Finally, take time to reflect on your relationship with money. Markley advises assigning “a specific job” to every rupee — a mindful way to spend intentionally rather than impulsively. And if The Great Lock-In doesn’t quite work for you, that’s perfectly fine. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s progress.