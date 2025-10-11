Beauty and Wellness

Why everyone’s trying ‘The Great Lock-In’ before 2026

The viral “Great Lock-In” challenge is inspiring people to finish the year with renewed focus — turning financial reflection and habit-building into a mindful lifestyle practice
Sharing progress online helps create accountability and community
As the year draws to a close, a new mindset challenge is gaining popularity — “The Great Lock-In.” The idea is simple: dedicate the final few months of the year, from September to December, to focusing completely on your personal, financial, and wellness goals.

How to reset your goals before the year ends

Many people use this time to re-establish healthy habits such as exercising regularly or eating better. But The Great Lock-In can also help strengthen your financial wellbeing and encourage a more mindful relationship with money.

The phrase “lock in” has become shorthand for concentrating deeply on what matters most — a reminder to stop drifting and finish the year with purpose.

Small, consistent financial habits can build long-term stability

Financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, founder of Mind Money Balance, describes the concept as “New Year’s resolutions’ little sister.” It’s a chance to pick up where you left off and give your goals a fresh push before 2026 begins.

For some, that might mean building an emergency savings fund, paying off small debts, or creating a consistent morning routine. “Having some liquid cash makes me feel a little safer,” says one participant, who set a goal of saving ₹2 lakh by the year’s end.

How to Make It Work

Experts suggest starting with a quick financial review. Look at your monthly income and expenses, and be honest about where your money is going. Once you have a clear picture, set small, achievable targets that fit your lifestyle.

Personal finance educator Ben Markley recommends treating The Great Lock-In like a short sprint, not a marathon. “Small wins build consistency and confidence,” he says.

Focus on habit-building rather than instant results. For instance, if you want to cut down on ordering food, learn a few simple home recipes you can fall back on. Use a planner or habit-tracking app to stay on course.

Community and accountability also matter. Partner with a friend who shares your goals or create a check-in routine to celebrate progress.

Finally, take time to reflect on your relationship with money. Markley advises assigning “a specific job” to every rupee — a mindful way to spend intentionally rather than impulsively. And if The Great Lock-In doesn’t quite work for you, that’s perfectly fine. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s progress.

