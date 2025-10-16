Celebrity stylist Savio John Pereira: Hair is power
Styling our hair is more than just part of a routine, it’s often how we express ourselves. And when it comes to the experts behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic looks, few names shine as brightly as Savio John Pereira. Often described as an artist rather than just a hairstylist, Savio has spent over two decades shaping trends, transforming stars, and redefining beauty standards on and off the screen. Now, the celebrity stylist has teamed up with Eugenix Hair Sciences in Hyderabad, and CE caught up with him to talk about his journey, inspirations, challenges, and what’s next.
Excerpts
Can you take us through your journey?
I knew I wanted to be a hairdresser since I was in the 6th standard. I grew up surrounded by my mother and three sisters — so hair was always a topic of fascination at home. That’s where my interest in women’s hair began. My father, an aeronautical engineer, wanted me to focus on academics and put me in the best schools. But my heart was always set on hair. I became a professional hairstylist even before I graduated, and I’ve now been in the industry for 26 years. Over the years, I’ve won numerous hair competitions for India and worked with Bollywood stars, cricketers, and celebrities from all walks of life.
Who has been your favourite celebrity to work with?
I’d have to say Priyanka Chopra. She was always open to experimenting, and that helped put me in the spotlight. We tried different looks for each film — from colours to lengths — and she was always up for transformation. In the early 2000s, we created many iconic styles together. The others might kill me for saying this (laughs), but she remains my favourite.
What was it like working with celebrities during that time?
It was exciting because the industry itself was evolving. Around 1999–2000, directors started demanding personalised looks for their films. Actors no longer looked the same from one movie to another — there was a clear shift in personality and style. That was my chance to experiment and bring characters to life through hair. A look created for the big screen would often inspire an entire generation to try it. That’s the power of styling — and being at the right place at the right time made all the difference.
What challenges did you face, and how did you overcome them?
There were many. In the beginning, people didn’t take male stylists for women’s hair seriously, especially in India. That has changed now, but back then it was a challenge. I’ve always seen myself as an artist and a change-maker. Gaining people’s trust and respect for the transformation you create takes time. I also spent years understanding how light and colour behave on camera by collaborating with photographers and cinematographers. Today, digital tools make things easier, but earlier it was all about skill and intuition. Confidence in your craft is everything. And I believe from 2026, you’ll see me leading another big revolution — just like I did between 1999 and 2007, when nearly every major hairstyle on screen was mine. Those looks set trends that continue even today.
How do you stay on top of trends?
Honestly, the trends we created 15–20 years ago are still around — and that’s the problem. Hair has become monotonous. Everyone looks like clones, focusing only on clothes or shoes, while hair remains unchanged. I’ve worked with every major brand and created seasonal looks for over 15 years, but now the industry needs fresh energy. My goal is to shake things up again from 2026.
What keeps you motivated in this profession?
Change. The industry is constantly evolving, and so must we. As humans, we get bored quickly — and hair gives you the power to reinvent yourself. That’s what keeps me going.
Quick styling tip for busy days?
A simple one I always recommend: Spritz a little water onto your hair and apply a bit of mousse. Brush it through gently with a large brush. Twist your hair into a juda and let it dry naturally. When you let it down, you’ll have a soft wave and bounce.
For extra volume, use medium-sized rollers on the front two sections before tying the rest into a juda. Do your makeup, then release the rollers and bun — you’ll have effortlessly styled hair that works with any texture.
A hairstyle that’s closest to your heart?
The short cut I gave Priyanka Chopra in the film Fashion will always be special. It became a massive trend for three years and made me a household name. I travelled across the country teaching that haircut. Another signature of mine — especially from my two decades with Miss India — is long, glamorous, layered hair with highlighted movement. These two looks are milestones in my career.
How do you like Hyderabad? Any plans to open a salon here?
I absolutely love Hyderabad! I visit every two months and work out of a salon called Soul, where I take appointments. And yes, I do have plans to open my own space here very soon.
— Story by Shreya Veronica