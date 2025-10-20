Blurred Lip: What is this global beauty sensation, and how to achieve it?

Create a blurred lip with just two items

To achieve the blurred lips sensation you can try the Finger-smudge method. All you have to do it apply a lip tint or cream-based lipstick to the centre of the lips. You can use a small brush or your fingertips to then smudge it outwards towards the lip lining. The outer edges of the lips should be barely stained to get that perfect blurred lips consistency. Another option is to apply lipstick on the whole lips as you usually do and apply foundation or concealer inwards from the lip lining so that you get the blurring, ombre look.

While creating the look, make sure you done use a lip liner. A lip liner is used to create a strong boundary which is filled completely with lipstick. Since there is an ombre effect around the lip lining itself in this kind of look, applying a lip liner would defeat the purpose of a blurred edge and instead leave it defined but empty, which would not create a aesthetic look. If you want the look to stay longer, then use a lip stain and then a dash of lipstick. Also the products should be matte or velvet finish for the best look.