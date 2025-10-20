Blurred Lip: What is this global beauty sensation, and how to achieve it?

If you have seen K-pop drama then you would have noticed how the female actors have much to contribute to the global beauty trends. One such rising trend is the blurred lips sensation. Starting from on-screen to people trying out on their own with regular products in the vanity to even Indian home-grown brands actually introducing blurred-lip effect lipsticks, it has come a long way. Here’s a quick look on what this beauty sensation is and how to achieve it with simple methods.
Softened at the edges and giving a diffused, blurred, smudged or airbrushed look- that’s the definition of this blurred lip beauty trend that is taking over every beauty conversation and feed.
You must have seen the blurred lip beauty sensation and all over and wondered, what makes it so different. Apart from being popularised in K-beauty secrets, it takes zero efforts to create the look which is very stylish and stays for a long time. It almost mimics the natural colour of the lips and gives a very youthful look perfect to create while going out for brunches or a date. This is a very versatile blending which works well for any kind of shades.
Create a blurred lip with just two items
To achieve the blurred lips sensation you can try the Finger-smudge method. All you have to do it apply a lip tint or cream-based lipstick to the centre of the lips. You can use a small brush or your fingertips to then smudge it outwards towards the lip lining. The outer edges of the lips should be barely stained to get that perfect blurred lips consistency. Another option is to apply lipstick on the whole lips as you usually do and apply foundation or concealer inwards from the lip lining so that you get the blurring, ombre look.
While creating the look, make sure you done use a lip liner. A lip liner is used to create a strong boundary which is filled completely with lipstick. Since there is an ombre effect around the lip lining itself in this kind of look, applying a lip liner would defeat the purpose of a blurred edge and instead leave it defined but empty, which would not create a aesthetic look. If you want the look to stay longer, then use a lip stain and then a dash of lipstick. Also the products should be matte or velvet finish for the best look.