How can you include sandalwood in modern skincare?

This wood and oil is prized in many religious faiths, and of course, in Hinduism. This beloved fragrance evokes the image of a restful place and smells of calm and peace. Yes, we're talking about sandalwood.

How can you add sandalwood to your beauty regimen?

It may be present as a key ingredient in incense sticks and as a decorative, cleansing paste or in soaps and body scrubs due to its beautiful, woody aroma.

Besides its scent, sandalwood is also well-known for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. It is also antiviral and fever-reducing. So how can you incorporate it in your beauty regimen?

You can use sandalwood oil to help with scarring, wrinkles and inflammation. It also helps with dry skin problems like eczema and psoriasis. Sandalwood oil can also even skin tone and reduce acne.

There are many different varieties that you can use in powder, oil, soap and hydrosol or floral water. Its powder form can help combat excess body heat. Its red sandalwood powder, though less common, can be a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient that can also act as a blood purifier for many skin conditions, including acne.