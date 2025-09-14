How can you include sandalwood in modern skincare?

This wood and oil is prized in many religious faiths, and of course, in Hinduism. This beloved fragrance evokes the image of a restful place and smells of calm and peace. Yes, we're talking about sandalwood.
It may be present as a key ingredient in incense sticks and as a decorative, cleansing paste or in soaps and body scrubs due to its beautiful, woody aroma.
Besides its scent, sandalwood is also well-known for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. It is also antiviral and fever-reducing. So how can you incorporate it in your beauty regimen?
You can use sandalwood oil to help with scarring, wrinkles and inflammation. It also helps with dry skin problems like eczema and psoriasis. Sandalwood oil can also even skin tone and reduce acne.
There are many different varieties that you can use in powder, oil, soap and hydrosol or floral water. Its powder form can help combat excess body heat. Its red sandalwood powder, though less common, can be a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient that can also act as a blood purifier for many skin conditions, including acne.
As a natural anti-aging aid, sandalwood oil is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals. It replenishes moisture to better skin elasticity, and helps maintain the structure of skin cells. This oil can also induce sleep.
Try using sandalwood face masks every once in a while. You can mix it with an ingredient like rosewater, milk, curd, honey or cucumber juice. Apply the paste evenly to a clean face, leave it on for 10-20 minutes, and then rinse with lukewarm water, for a brighter, moisturised and even face.
If you love perfume, sandalwood oil in your pressure points, in addition to base oils, like jojoba or argan oil, can be great. Sandalwood soap's popularity is also well-known for its ability to heal sunburnt skin and rashes.
If you love a cooling mist, try sandalwood hydrosol spray. Not only it a wonderful way to refresh linens and small rooms, but it can also make a soothing face and hair mist.
So, which of these sandalwood mixes is your favourite?
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.