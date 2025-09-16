Sunscreen review: 9 sunscreens that are great for humid weather

If you are skipping sunscreens during monsoons, thinking that it is too hot and humid and sunscreens will make you sweat even more, then it's time to ditch that thought, and that sunscreen too. We reviewed a host of sunscreens (so that you don't spend money experimenting) and tell you what worked for us and what didn't.
As dermatologists often say, whatever the weather might be, skipping sunscreens are a big no-no. Even on cloudy days with an overcast, UV rays continue to reach the earth, harming your body and hair. We reviewed a few sunscreens to check which work during this humid climate and which don't.
Note: The user has an oily, acne-prone skin.
House of Beauty's, mineralised sunscreen with blue light protection SPF 30++ has a subtle sweet smell and a hydrating coverage. It blends easily with the skin and leaves no white cast, and also cools the area it is applied to.
What could be better: The product loses the moisture and coolness after a while and gives off a sticky feeling. In fact it is recommended to be applied with a hyaluronic serum on freshly washed skin. Also, if you are allergic towards fragrances in skincare products, or looking for fragrnce-free products, then you might skip the same.
The creamy, yet lightweight Neutrogena Ultrasheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ PA++++, has a great coverage and is moisturising. If you are travelling to the beach or mountains during winters, this can be a good weapon.
What could be better: It takes some effort to blend and leaves a slight white cast on the skin, especially if you have a wheatish or medium to dark skin tone.
The Aqualogica Hydrate + Dewy sunscreen, comprising coconut water, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, glycerin and others. It does exactly what it promises, leaves your face dewy and hydrated.
What could be better: On very humid days, you might want to skip your moisturiser, since it will feel a little oily for some time. Also, if you are looking for a fragrance-free product, this can be skipped, since it has a subtle fragrance, but didn't react with the reviewer's skin.
Skinvest's Sunny Side Up (the bottle will definitely remind of a golden yellow egg yolk) has a light, super absorbent gel-cream hybrid sunscreen. Easy to blend, it leaves a soft, plump skin behind.
What could be better: The pump. It is extremely difficult to get the product on your fingers. You have shake, pat and pump quite a few times to get two finger products.
If you are looking out for a super lightweight serum-based sunscreen, Quench Botanics' Cherry Blossom Glow Sunscreen Serum with 2% Niacinamide, must be your go-to product. Super absorbent, and perfect for humid days or even for your beach vacation, the sunscreen in serum leaves your skin supple and soft.
What could be better: To be a sunscreen, the consistency is a little too runny. Though it is called a serum, to cover your entire face, instead of two, one would need four pumps of product.
Mamaearth Chia Calming Sunscreen with Chia Seed & Ceramides for Hydrated Glow & Sun Protection, gets absorbed eaasily, without leaving any white cast. It gives your skin a hydrated glow, making sure that the barrier is calm and moisturised.
What could have been better: Unless you have very dry skin, this might leave your face oily. Especially on humid days, you will feel sweaty.
If you are looking for a broad spectrum sunscreen, to avoid from getting sunburnt, Ceuticoz Ivorine Lighweight Mineral Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++, is the go-to product. The zinc oxide and niancimide based mineral sunscreen claims to protect you from UV rays, preventing photoageing and pigmentation. If you are someone who spends a lot of time outside, or play outdoor sports, you can go for this.
What could have better: Though the product says suitable for all skin types, people with oily skin type can find it very heavy, leaving the face oily and sweaty.
A unique patented personalised skincare system, Magical Blends, has a out-of-the-box concept. They have a range of serums, and you need to add a few drops to a gel base, and apply it. Add 3-4 drops of Magical Blends sunscreen serum to a small amount of their gel, mix well and apply, and it promises to work like any other sunscreen.
What could have been better: It is on the pricier point considering the amount of product you get. If you are looking for affordable options, you can skip this one.
Sugar Tan Ban 4% Niacinamide Sunscreen Light Gel is one of the best we tried this time. If you have an acne-prone, oily skin, the cooling, moisturising gel is so cool and easily blendable, and calms down your face without ripping off the natural moisture of your skin. It can also double up as a primer,
What could have been better: It gives a very matte feeling, if you are looking for a dewy vibrant, you would be disappointed with this variant.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.