Sunscreen review: 9 sunscreens that are great for humid weather

If you are skipping sunscreens during monsoons, thinking that it is too hot and humid and sunscreens will make you sweat even more, then it's time to ditch that thought, and that sunscreen too. We reviewed a host of sunscreens (so that you don't spend money experimenting) and tell you what worked for us and what didn't.

Sunscreens that will work well for monsoons

As dermatologists often say, whatever the weather might be, skipping sunscreens are a big no-no. Even on cloudy days with an overcast, UV rays continue to reach the earth, harming your body and hair. We reviewed a few sunscreens to check which work during this humid climate and which don't.

Note: The user has an oily, acne-prone skin.