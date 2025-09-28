4 hair colour transitions you should avoid for your hair

This article might come handy as we break up why these below-mentioned four hair colour transitions can be avoided
Come festive season, and come hair colouring sessions. We are sure that you too will agree how a quick snip-snip, or a dash of colour in your hair, lifts your entire look. Reds and browns, magentas and ash blondes, you can choose to do a makeover, and keep it subtle with browns and blondes, or just go overboard with ash blondes, golden, reds, or even blues and green. But this article might come handy as we break up why these below-mentioned four hair colour transitions can be avoided.

1. Extreme light transitions using bleach

Extreme light transitions using bleachUnsplash

Going from black or dark brown (the average untreated hair colour of Indians) to a very light golden or blonde at one go, requires a lot of bleaching, causing damage to your hair strands and follicles, leading to dry, frizzy, brittle hair, which end up in breakage. Using bleach might also leave your scalp irritated. Instead, if you already have a dark to light look in mind, and you do not want to budge, take more than one bleaching sessions, lightening your hair gradually, allowing the hair to recover and minimise damage.

2. Stop re-applying a dark colour repeatedly

Stop re-applying a dark colour repeatedlyUnsplash

Repeated application of the same black, brown or burgandy colours, especially on already coloured areas, leading to colour build-up. This makes the hair unnaturally darker making future lightening even more difficult.

Rather, you can focus on adding lighter tones, highlights or even lowlights, along with a nice haircut to give volume and dimension to your hair.

3. Wrong undertones for your hair

Wrong undertones for your hairUnsplash

If you have dark hair and try to lighten it, the red undertones keep popping up. If you want to avoid a warm, reddish-brown look (similar to that of henna), this transition can be skipped. Instead, after it is properly lightened, go for a cool-toned ash brown or blonde to amp up your look.

4. Poorly choosing a shade and force it to blend with your skin tone

Poorly choosing a shade and force it to blend with your skin toneUnsplash

A bad shade of hair colour can make your face look dull of flatter features that you would not want to get highlighted. Go for warm brown or gold shades as they most commonly complement all Indian skin tones.

hair colour
hair colour transitions

