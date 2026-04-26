When did skincare become all about correction?

There was a time when having “good skin” meant you washed your face and drank enough water. Now it means you own a lab. Scroll through YouTube or Instagram for five minutes and you’ll find 13-year-olds explaining acids like they’re defending a thesis. Niacinamide percentages, glycolic toners, retinol “prevention.” Prevention of what, exactly—being 20? This isn’t skincare but a full-blown aesthetic arms race. And before anyone romanticises it as “self-care,” let’s call it what it is: a relentless dissatisfaction machine.

The business of making you feel not good enough

The most disturbing part isn’t adults overdoing it, but kids starting too early. Recent reporting shows children as young as ten appearing in skincare content online, often mimicking multi-step routines meant for grown skin. Studies show social media has pushed tweens toward products that are not developmentally appropriate which trigger both physical reactions and anxiety around appearance. Kids who don’t have skin problems are being taught they do, and then they’re sold the solution.