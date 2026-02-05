Rujuta Diwekar shares bizarre collab offer where influencer asks for money to lose weight

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to social media to express how bizarre trends and influencer marketing have become these days. She shared a post about a woman who claimed to be in her postpartum phase and wanted to lose weight, but with a twist! She was looking for a fitness collaborator who would pay to be a part of her weight-loss journey.

Pay to see me lose weight? Rujuta Diwekar exposes the absurd side of influencer wellness

Earning money amidst the glitz and glamour of social media is not much of a hassle these days. People are getting paid for things nobody ever thought was possible. One such thing that came into notice of Rujuta was a collab request. A person DM'd her and wrote a long message about a weight loss collaboration.

Sharing it in a post Rujuta wrote, “I thought I had seen it all - pay to win awards, coverage, recognition etc, then I saw this in my DM. Pay to get people to lose weight!”

According to the post, a woman in her postpartum stage wants to lose weight through the 75-day challenge but via profitable means. The woman wants to collaborate with fitness coaches and professionals, not for their expertise but for a paid promotion. While being on her journey, she would put on regular reels and stories which in turn would benefit the fitness professional in growing their business if they shared it on their socials. And for all of these, she quoted a fee of INR 1.75 lakh, framing it as a strategic marketing opportunity.