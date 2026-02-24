What is volumetrics diet and does it really help in weight loss?

Barbara Rolls, a professor at Pennsylvania State University, created the volumetrics diet in 2000. This diet plan says that when eat foods that make you feel full with low-calories, you will be able to lose weight. The diet is fundamentally based on how many calories you consume from the various foods, rather than strictly limiting the amount of fat, carbohydrate, or protein you are consuming in your daily diet.
The volumetrics diet focuses on calorie density, which refers to the amount of calories found in a certain amount of food. Studies suggest that most people eat roughly the same volume of food on a daily basis. Rather than significantly reducing portions of food, the focus should be on replacing high-calorie food with choices that provide fewer calories per gram.
Water-rich food has an essential function. Fruits, veggies, and soup don't just add weight and volume to your meals. They're also low in calories. Plus, drinking water will not only increase the quantity of food you eat but also make you feel fuller longer.
All foods fit into the type of food you should eat based on the volumetrics diet. It is recommended to limit foods high in calories such as fast food, oils, and fats. The program encourages members to establish daily caloric intake goals and to set daily exercise goals as well. As part of the program, participants will increase their physical activity level. Over a period of time, you will add at least 150 more steps each day, and after one week will continue to build up to at least 1,000 more steps each day until you work up to at least 10,000 each day.
If you're considering using volumetrics, please consult with your doctor before changing how you eat or exercise. However, if you've started the program, there are books available by Barbara Rolls that provide recipes and information about the diet plan.
Brothy soups, fruits such as bananas, apples, and grapefruit, non-fat dairy products such as unsweetened yogurt and skim milk, and non-starchy vegetables such as zucchini, broccoli, kale, and beets all belong to Category 1 (less than 0.6 calories per gram). They help fulfil your stomach.
In the second category of foods (0.7-1.5 calories/gram), belong skinless turkey or chicken; a few starchy vegetables including potatoes or corn; whole grains (quinoa and whole wheat pasta); and beans, chickpeas, and lentils. These foods are typically consumed in moderation.
Refined carbohydrate foods that belong under Category 3 (1.6-3.9 calories per gram) include white rice and flour tortillas as well as ice cream, cheese, whole milk, skin-on poultry, and fatty meats. These food products are generally eaten in smaller portions.
Fast-food items (4-9 calories/gram), nuts and seeds, candies and chips, butter, oil, and shortening were placed in category 4. People usually eat fewer amounts of these types of foods.
