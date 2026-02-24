What is volumetrics diet and does it really help in weight loss?

How can you start applying the volumetrics diet?

If you're considering using volumetrics, please consult with your doctor before changing how you eat or exercise. However, if you've started the program, there are books available by Barbara Rolls that provide recipes and information about the diet plan.

What are the four categories of food included in the volumetrics diet?

Brothy soups, fruits such as bananas, apples, and grapefruit, non-fat dairy products such as unsweetened yogurt and skim milk, and non-starchy vegetables such as zucchini, broccoli, kale, and beets all belong to Category 1 (less than 0.6 calories per gram). They help fulfil your stomach.

In the second category of foods (0.7-1.5 calories/gram), belong skinless turkey or chicken; a few starchy vegetables including potatoes or corn; whole grains (quinoa and whole wheat pasta); and beans, chickpeas, and lentils. These foods are typically consumed in moderation.

Refined carbohydrate foods that belong under Category 3 (1.6-3.9 calories per gram) include white rice and flour tortillas as well as ice cream, cheese, whole milk, skin-on poultry, and fatty meats. These food products are generally eaten in smaller portions.

Fast-food items (4-9 calories/gram), nuts and seeds, candies and chips, butter, oil, and shortening were placed in category 4. People usually eat fewer amounts of these types of foods.