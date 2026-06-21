What is the skin cycling routine that helps you give a glowing skin?

The process of skin cycling occurs on an endless four-day cycle.

-The first day involves the use of acids like AHA and BHA for cleansing purposes.

-The following day includes the application of retinoids that encourage skin renewal and enhance collagen production.

-The final two days involve skin restoration through hydration using cleansers, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide.

Consistency is crucial in the process of skin cycling, and it takes about 6 to 12 weeks to see results.

Skin types and tailored skin cycling routines

In case of oily or acne-prone skin, apply salicylic acid on the exfoliation day and adapalene on the retinoid day. This will ensure that there is no excess oil, clogged pores, and formation of acne. Gel moisturizers can be applied on recovery days.

Those with dry or sensitive skin should use more delicate acids such as mandellic acid. The retinoids will be used in lower doses and not as often. There will be recovery days which include rich creams, panthenol, and centella asiatica to minimize the chances of irritation. In some instances, skin cycling for six nights may be adopted.

Combination skin benefits from alternating product strength depending on oilier or drier zones. This flexibility makes skin cycling suitable for most users when adjusted correctly.