What is the skin cycling routine that helps you give a glowing skin?

Skin cycling refers to an organized skincare regimen where potent actives are spaced across multiple nights. This technique, developed by dermatologist Whitney Bowe, ensures improved efficacy and safety for the skin barrier by alternating nights of exfoliation, application of retinoids, and recovery days rather than applying harsh actives on a daily basis.
Exfoliation night involves the use of chemical acids to get rid of dead skin cells as well as clean out the pores. Retinoid nights involve the application of ingredients such as retinol which stimulate cell turnover and deal with problems such as acne and ageing. Recovery nights are dedicated to moisturizing the skin through hydrating and repairing the skin barrier using gentle ingredients.
The process of skin cycling occurs on an endless four-day cycle.
-The first day involves the use of acids like AHA and BHA for cleansing purposes.
-The following day includes the application of retinoids that encourage skin renewal and enhance collagen production.
-The final two days involve skin restoration through hydration using cleansers, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide.
Consistency is crucial in the process of skin cycling, and it takes about 6 to 12 weeks to see results.
In case of oily or acne-prone skin, apply salicylic acid on the exfoliation day and adapalene on the retinoid day. This will ensure that there is no excess oil, clogged pores, and formation of acne. Gel moisturizers can be applied on recovery days.
Those with dry or sensitive skin should use more delicate acids such as mandellic acid. The retinoids will be used in lower doses and not as often. There will be recovery days which include rich creams, panthenol, and centella asiatica to minimize the chances of irritation. In some instances, skin cycling for six nights may be adopted.
Combination skin benefits from alternating product strength depending on oilier or drier zones. This flexibility makes skin cycling suitable for most users when adjusted correctly.
What are the benefits of this process?
Skin cycling increases skin clarity, brightness, and smoothness while decreasing skin inflammation and irritation. Structured skincare routine helps strengthen skin barrier, which makes the process easier to follow through. It is particularly useful for people who react to various skincare products.
Nevertheless, skin cycling can still trigger purging or dryness in the first few weeks. Here, users are expected to lengthen recovery days or decrease strength of active ingredients. It is important for everyone to use sunscreen daily because of increased photo-sensitivity.