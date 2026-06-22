How to smell beautiful naturally

Rose Water – Nature's Refreshing Toner

Pure rose water has natural antibacterial and mildly astringent properties that help refresh the skin and reduce bacterial growth responsible for body odour. Spritz chilled rose water under the arms, on the neck, and behind the knees after bathing for a cooling and deodorising effect.

How to use: Mix 100 ml rose water with 1 tablespoon witch hazel and store in a spray bottle. Use throughout the day for freshness.

Alum (Fitkari) - Traditional Indian Deodoriser

For centuries, alum has been used in Indian households as a natural deodorant. Its antibacterial properties help inhibit odour-causing bacteria while gently tightening pores.

How to use: After bathing, dampen a small alum crystal and lightly rub it under the arms. Allow it to dry naturally.

Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood is renowned in Ayurveda for its cooling and fragrant properties. It helps absorb excess moisture while leaving the skin delicately scented.

Recipe:

2 tablespoons sandalwood powder

Rose water to make a paste

Apply to the underarms and feet for 10 minutes before rinsing.