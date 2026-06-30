Here's why digestion takes a backseat during hot, humid days

Summer temperatures crossing 40 degrees has become a common sight across India nowadays. While people are already struggling with the heat and humidity, the unpleasant feeling of bloating after meals, persistent acidity, a heavy or upset stomach, and sluggish digestion are something that we fight against, almost everyday. Many blame the food, but doctors say that the main culprit is probably the heat itself.
As per the specialists, summer heat slows down digestion. But why? let's figue that out!
Why does summer heat slow down digestion?
The digestive system depends on a fine balance of enzymes, gut motility, and blood flow to break down food efficiently, and extreme heat disrupts all three.
The blood flow shifts away from the gut. Higher the temperatures, the body redirects blood to the skin to cool you down, making a lesser blood flow to the stomach resulting to slower digestion.
In summers, digestive enzymes become less effective. Heat alters the pH and activity of stomach enzymes, reducing your ability to break down proteins and fats.
Notably, if you are dehydrated by chance, the struggles are even more as dehydration thickens digestive juices. Even a mild dehydration will slow down the movement of food through the intestines, causing bloating and constipation.
Skipping meals or erratic eating too are big No-Nos. Appetite suppression can lead to erratic eating. If you skip meals and then overeat in the evening, your gut, which is already working under stress, gets overloaded. And as a result, the food sits in your stomach longer than it should, producing gas, discomfort, and acid reflux.
Acid reflux and heartburn, which gets worsened by heat, spicy food, and irregular meals.
Gastritis, an inflammation of the stomach lining, often triggered by dehydration and NSAID use for summer headaches.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) flare-ups, caused by heat and dietary changes which destabilise the gut microbiome.
Stomach infections and food poisoning caused by contaminated street juices, unrefrigerated food, and shared ice.
Constipation, caused by insufficient fluid intake and reduced dietary fibre.
If any of these symptoms last more than a week or keep returning, it is important not to self-medicate. A proper evaluation — including an endoscopy if needed — can identify the root cause and prevent complications.
Avoid spicy roadside food: Chilli tends to irritate the stomach lining and summer heat can trigger acute gastritis or severe acid reflux.
Street juices with ice: Ice made from unfiltered water is one of the most common causes of summer stomach infections.
Carbonated drinks: These give brief relief but worsen bloating and acidity within hours.
Painkillers on an empty stomach: Headaches are common in summer, but taking ibuprofen or aspirin without food strips the stomach lining off leading to gastritis.
Heavy, oily meals at night: Your digestive system slows down further at night. Late, oily dinners are a recipe for morning acidity and reflux.
Eating raw cut fruits from vendors: Sliced fruit sitting at room temperature in summer heat is a breeding ground for bacteria.