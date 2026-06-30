Here's why digestion takes a backseat during hot, humid days

Summer temperatures crossing 40 degrees has become a common sight across India nowadays. While people are already struggling with the heat and humidity, the unpleasant feeling of bloating after meals, persistent acidity, a heavy or upset stomach, and sluggish digestion are something that we fight against, almost everyday. Many blame the food, but doctors say that the main culprit is probably the heat itself.

As per the specialists, summer heat slows down digestion. But why? let's figue that out!

Why does summer heat slow down digestion?

The digestive system depends on a fine balance of enzymes, gut motility, and blood flow to break down food efficiently, and extreme heat disrupts all three.