Viral gastroenteritis: Symptoms, cure and best ways to avoid

Summers are on in full blast...so is the viral gatroenteritis. As the temperature is soaring, cases of viral gastroenteritis or stomach flu are on a high too. With prolonged spells of heat and rising temperatures, the stomach and digestive health are impacted heavily, with frequent episodes of vomiting, abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, and rapid dehydration. Just like other viral diseases, viral gastroenteritis is also transmissable through contaminated food and water.

What is Viral gastoenteritis

Viral gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection that includes watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever. If you're otherwise healthy, you'll likely recover without complications. But for infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems, viral gastroenteritis can be deadly.

There's no effective treatment for viral gastroenteritis, so prevention is key.

Viral gastroenteritis: Symptoms and home remedies

After getting exposed to the virus, symptoms usually appear after 1-2 days and can stay on at least 10 days.

The symptoms:

Watery, non-bloody diarrhoea

Abdominal cramps and pain

Occasional headaches, muscle aches, low-grade fever

Vomiting and nausea