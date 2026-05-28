Viral gastroenteritis: Symptoms, cure and best ways to avoid

Summers are on in full blast...so is the viral gatroenteritis. As the temperature is soaring, cases of viral gastroenteritis or stomach flu are on a high too. With prolonged spells of heat and rising temperatures, the stomach and digestive health are impacted heavily, with frequent episodes of vomiting, abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, and rapid dehydration. Just like other viral diseases, viral gastroenteritis is also transmissable through contaminated food and water.
Viral gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection that includes watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever. If you're otherwise healthy, you'll likely recover without complications. But for infants, older adults and people with compromised immune systems, viral gastroenteritis can be deadly.
There's no effective treatment for viral gastroenteritis, so prevention is key.
After getting exposed to the virus, symptoms usually appear after 1-2 days and can stay on at least 10 days.
The symptoms:
Watery, non-bloody diarrhoea
Abdominal cramps and pain
Occasional headaches, muscle aches, low-grade fever
Vomiting and nausea
Home remedies
Hydration is a must: Drink enough oral rehydration solutions, clear broths, soups and water to replace lost fluids and electrolytes.
Diet: Do not fast or restrict on meals. Your body is already weak, do it make it starve. When your appetite returns, eat bland foods like rice, mashed potatoes, bananas, and light, clear soups.
Avoid: Steer clear of alcohol, caffeine, fatty/fried foods, and dairy products, as these can make diarrhea worse.
The best defense against spreading or contracting the illness would be:
1. Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, before every meal or the moment you return home.
2. Disinfecting contaminated surfaces, especially after someone has been sick).
3. Avoiding raw or unwashed foods and contaminated water sources. Stay away from cut fruits, street side lemonades, gola or even golgappas if you don't find it sanitary enough.
You must see a doctor when you see signs of severe dehydration, e.g., extreme thirst, dry mouth, little to no urination, dizziness, or confusion. If you have inability to keep any liquids down for 24 hours, spot blood in your vomit or stool or have a high fever, generally over 102 degrees.