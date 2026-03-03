The rise of beauty anxiety: Why your mirror might be stressing you out?

Filters on social media and influencer culture have a significant impact on people’s feelings and anxieties. The pressure comes from images depicting an ideal standard of beauty through advertising and constant feedback from others. This anxiety can be experienced by individuals of any age and even by those who are generally secure about their appearance.

Any guesses on the biggest trigger?

The answer is simple: it’s the competition on social media.

When you look at perfectly presented personalities on social media, it can cause you to begin second-guessing on how you feel about yourself. All the filters can create a new definition of ‘normal’ for beauty. Experts believe that this is one of the main reasons that individuals have become so anxious about their appearance. Even small imperfections are heavily emphasized.

How does beauty anxiety affect your mental health?

Consistently worrying about how you look can have a detrimental effect on you. You may suffer want of self-esteem, stress, and feelings of worthlessness, but gradually these worries can become anxiety disorders or depression.