Decoding the Honey Skin trend: How to achieve it with simple products?

In the world of beauty, K-beauty trends are one of the dominating factors today. From Korean glass skin to Korean facial, all attract a major number of visitors to the country for beauty tourism. And for those who are unable to go to Korea can always try out the trends with basic products. One such trend is the honey skin. Fairly new in the beauty world, the honey skin trend is one which means to have to very plump and hydrated skin. There is a dewy glow all over the face. This is not possible overnight and needs a well curated routine to achieve. If you are in for some honey skin this summer, here’s what you can do.
Stock your vanity with these five products so that you can start your goal of achieving honey skin today.
Toner: It is true that sometimes you will hear people remark on letting go of the toner. But that isn’t really advisable if you are trying to get a honey skin. Yes, harsh toners which dry out the skin must be avoided but the without alcohol ones which actually suit you, should be used in the skincare routine.
Skin Oils: One of the biggest fears that most people have is of facial oils. This mostly stems from the fact that oils make the skin sticky and more prone to acne. But the secret here is to not abandon facial oils completely but rather choosing them wisely. Use those which have a non-greasy formula and are light on the face.
Moisturiser: How can your skin look supple and hydrated if it is not moisturised well? Make sure that you use a moisturiser on the skin at least twice a day. These make the skin damp and locks in moisture to give you a hydrated glowy look.
Mix and Match: Even if you moisturise the skin, you are not happy with the transparency that takes over your skin instead of resembling the golden hues of honey? Then add highlighter to your moisturiser. This will not only hydrate the skin but also lend colour to it.
Sheet Masks: Another way to maintain full face hydration and healthy skin is the use of sheet masks which sticks to your skin making sure each part is hydrated and moisturised. Sheet masks are also another K-beauty staple and ones with ingredients like aloe-vera, and cucumber work well for summers, hydration and sensitive skin.
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