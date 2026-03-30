Decoding the Honey Skin trend: How to achieve it with simple products?

Stock your vanity with these five products so that you can start your goal of achieving honey skin today.

Toner: It is true that sometimes you will hear people remark on letting go of the toner. But that isn’t really advisable if you are trying to get a honey skin. Yes, harsh toners which dry out the skin must be avoided but the without alcohol ones which actually suit you, should be used in the skincare routine.

Skin Oils: One of the biggest fears that most people have is of facial oils. This mostly stems from the fact that oils make the skin sticky and more prone to acne. But the secret here is to not abandon facial oils completely but rather choosing them wisely. Use those which have a non-greasy formula and are light on the face.

Moisturiser: How can your skin look supple and hydrated if it is not moisturised well? Make sure that you use a moisturiser on the skin at least twice a day. These make the skin damp and locks in moisture to give you a hydrated glowy look.