Do bangs invite a sweaty forehead and summer acne?

Now, before you move head to decipher what goes wrong and where with the hairstyle, it is important to clear that the hairstyle itself isn’t responsible for skin issues. Sensitive skin coupled with harsh ingredients used in products to maintain those bangs are mostly responsible for the damage. But, we break down what happens and how one can cope up with it.

Are bangs compatible as a hairstyle?

In a tropical or humid country like India, light bangs are definitely doable. But heavy bangs may trigger skin irritation. This is due to several reasons. First, the bangs sit tight on the prominent T-zone of the face. This is one of the areas which secrete considerable amount of oil. As bangs fall in a layer, it traps the heat on the forehead, making it sweaty. Second, this heat and sweat combined can irritate the facial pores by clogging it and leading to acne breakout. Third, constant brushing of the hair on this oily surface can lead to oil transfer from the face to the scalp. Fourth, several hair care products that you use to take care of the bangs contain ingredients or leave residue which further aggravate the situation. In case you have a very sensitive skin, fight forehead acne, sweat a lot, or have dermatological issues, then bangs should be better avoided. Should you still like to go ahead, then go for light layered bangs.