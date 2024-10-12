Three popular rice-based desserts from around the world

Rice is a staple ingredient in many cultures and its versatility extends beyond savoury dishes to delicious desserts. Here’s a look at three popular rice-based desserts from different cultures that you simply must try.
Rice pudding is a comforting dessert enjoyed worldwide, with variations in every region. In the United States and the UK, it’s often made with white rice, milk, sugar and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. In Spain, arroz con leche features lemon zest and is sometimes topped with cinnamon. This creamy treat is beloved for its rich texture and warm flavours, making it a perfect comfort food.
Mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert made from glutinous rice that is pounded into a sticky, smooth paste. It can be enjoyed plain or filled with various sweet fillings, such as red bean paste, ice cream, or fruit. During the Japanese New Year, a special version called 'ozoni' is served, featuring mochi in a savoury soup. Mochi’s chewy texture and delightful fillings make it a favourite among dessert lovers.
Kheer is a beloved Indian dessert, often made during festivals and special occasions. This sweet rice pudding combines basmati rice, milk, sugar and cardamom, and is garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios. Variations include adding saffron for a rich flavour and colour. Kheer’s creamy consistency and aromatic spices create a luxurious dessert that’s deeply satisfying.