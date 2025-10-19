Pumpkin spice latte: 3 ways to make it at home

Go the classic and simple way with the creamy pumpkin spice latte that can be easily made at home.
Take a cup of milk and mix it with some pumpkin purée and pumpkin pie spice on a saucepan. Make sure to whisk all of it on low heat. Add a dash of sugar and some vanilla extract and whisk it well while the rest of it cooks.
Pour the mixture into a cup, add half a cup of strong coffee. For that extra rich flavour, garnish with some fall spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg and voila! Your latte is ready.
Serve it as it is, or add some whipping cream to top it up. Drink it while you read a book, watch a movie or just relax.
If you do not have a lot of time to spare, using the blender will give you the frothiest pumpkin spice latte in no time.
Take a cup of milk and warm it up first. Add the rest of the ingredients to the milk: half a cup of strong coffee, some pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, sugar or maple syrup and a dash of vanilla extract.
Put all of it in the blender for about a minute, till the mixture is creamy and the consistency is smooth and uniform.
Transfer the mixture into a mug, add as much whipped cream you like and enjoy your drink that barely took you time.
Want café style pumpkin spice latte? It might take some time due to the elaborate process but you will be rewarded with some smooth and soft drink.
Start off with the pumpkin spice syrup which can be stored for a week. Take a cup of pumpkin purée, add half a cup of sugar to it and some pumpkin spice. Simmer the ingredients in a pan while keeping it on medium-high heat.
Add half a cup of water in batches as you stir well till the syrup reduces until thick. Take a sieve and strain the syrup properly ensuring there are no solid pulp or grains. Refrigerate properly and keep it in an airtight container if you want to store.
Next, prepare the latte. Take a quarter of the syrup you just prepared and add half a cup of strong coffee. Heat some milk and make it frothy. Mix all of it together until smooth and you will have your velvety smooth drink ready.
