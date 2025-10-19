Pumpkin spice latte: 3 ways to make it at home

Go the classic and simple way with the creamy pumpkin spice latte that can be easily made at home.

Take a cup of milk and mix it with some pumpkin purée and pumpkin pie spice on a saucepan. Make sure to whisk all of it on low heat. Add a dash of sugar and some vanilla extract and whisk it well while the rest of it cooks.

Pour the mixture into a cup, add half a cup of strong coffee. For that extra rich flavour, garnish with some fall spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg and voila! Your latte is ready.

Serve it as it is, or add some whipping cream to top it up. Drink it while you read a book, watch a movie or just relax.