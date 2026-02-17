Top 5 places in Bengaluru which are perfect for your Sunday brunch plans

As lazy mornings creep in, breakfasts often take a backseat and curling up inside the blankets seems to be the only plan worth committing to. But soon comes those hunger pangs saying hello! That’s where brunch saves the day. It has become a trend in today’s generation. And with cozy friendly vibes and aesthetic decors, these places in and around the city of Bangalore have perfected the art of the mid-morning indulgence.
If you are ever confused about making brunch plans in Indiranagar or Whitefield try this one out. With an inviting ambience, this place offers an all-day breakfast menu. Offering a mix of Italian and English staples it covers both light and indulgent cravings. The avocado and poached egg toast, French toast and crepes are the most ordered ones. Oh and if you’re a coffee person, the sprawling variety serving the right palate will surely melt your heart.
An absolute favourite of the young generation, this place blends a vibrant setting with the kind of cheerful energy that makes mornings feel lighter. The favourite of the locals is the English breakfast served with utmost flavours. And if you are in for some sweet tooth cravings, their pancake options are to die for. What adds to its appeal is the social vibe. It has games and with shared tables it encourages group hangouts where you have to say goodbye to your social anxieties.
A rather secluded one in the bylanes of Indiranagar, this is famous for its vegan and keto. The avocado toast with tuna is one of their house specialties. Other than that, pancakes or donburi bowls and soup are also the crowd favourite.
This place is famous for its Italian and Continental brunch options and each dish is a burst of authentic flavours. The artistic charm, pet-friendly scene, and the fun vibe of the space fits perfectly into relaxed weekend plans. If you want to keep it casual, they serve good burgers and pizzas. Light eaters may enjoy the soup and salad sections which is an absolute delight.
If you are in the mood for some luxury, Lapis and Wabi Sabi of the Oberoi are the perfect spot. From oriental to western grills and Indian tandoor to coastal, their spread strikes an intricate balance between luxe indulgence and well-executed gourmet dining.