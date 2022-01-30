The Year of The Tiger: Head out to these Kolkata bistros for an authentic Chinese experience

By the virtue of being home to a diverse range of ethnic groups, Kolkata has had the taste of some of the very exotic cuisines in the world and its version Chinese food is still the most popular option among the city gourmands.

With Chinese New Year round the corner, we pickout a few gems dispersed across pockets and malls of the city for you to try out this Lunar New Year:

Beijing Prawn Crisps

1. Beijing:

Hidden in the narrow bylanes of Chinatown in Tangra, Beijing is one of the biggest and most popular Chinese restaurants in Kolkata. The restaurant stirs up a few unusual preparations based on Monica Liu’s (popularly known as Don of Tangra) authentic recipes such as the Special Duck Roast, Peking Phoenix Emperor Prawns and Chilli Crab Claws.

Meal for Two: Rs. 2500+

Address: Opp. Golden Empire, 105, Topsia N Road, Tangra, Kolkata- 700046

2. Mainland China:

Mainland China has established itself as one of the top go-to luxe Chinese diners in the city for the past two decades. Taking inspiration from the Yin and Yan, their menu boasts of a perfect balance of flavours tailored to suit the Indian palate. Their specialities include roasted lamb, an assorted range of dumplings; Lotus Leaf wrapped Rice with Corn Kernels and Almonds, Cantonese Rice Noodles and so on.

Meal for Two: Rs. 2000+

Address: -Uniworth House, 3A, Gurusaday Dutta Road

-South City Mall, 4th Floor, Prince Anwar Shah Road

-Silver Spring Arcade, 5, J.B.S. Halden Avenue, EM Bypass

Cantonese Style Barbecued Pork

3. Tung Nam:

Tucked inside the crowded alleys of Poddar Court area, Tung Nam is a pork lover’s paradise. Known for its nostalgic flavours, Pork in Hamei Sauce is their speciality and a closely guarded recipe. Head out to this humble eatery decked in hues of red to try their authentic Chinese wontons, Pork Hamchoy Rice and Pork friend Mein-foon without burning a hole in your pocket.

Meal for Two: Rs. 600+

Address: 24, Chatta Wala Gully, Poddar Court, Tiretti, Kolkata- 700012

Chimney Soup

4. Eau Chew:

Established in 1927, Eau Chew is one of Kolkata’s oldest family-run Chinese eatery, run by the descendants of Achumpa Huang. Eau Chew’s claim to fame lies in their signature Chimney Soup besides the famed Josephine noodles. Do not forget to taste their Suckling Pig, Roasted Chilli Pork and Hakka Noodles.

Meal for Two: 600+

Address: 12, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Chandni Chowk, Kolkata- 700013

5. Vintage Asia:

To spend the Chinese New Year amidst a luxurious ambience, visit Vintage Asia at JW Marriott. Sip on the piping hot Jasmine Tea to kick start the evening. Skip to a filling meal consisting of Hot Pot Chicken, Chicken Shumai, Water Chestnut Crystal Dumplings, Pork Belly to name a few. Wrap things up with their house-made Tender Coconut Ice Cream.

Meal for Two: Rs 3000+ (Without alcohol)

Address: 4A, J.B.S. Halden Avenue, JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata- 700105

6. Flavours of China

The popular Chinese outlet situated right at the heart of Kolkata- Park Street has the power to take you back in time. Their specialities include Konjee Crispy Lamb, Singing Chicken and Double Fried Pork to name a few. If you are looking to bring your family along, Flavours of China is the place to be.

Meal for Two: Rs. 1000+

Address: 43 & 47, Park Street, Taltala, Kolkata- 700016

Pork Char Sui Bun